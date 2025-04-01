Outer Banks classifies itself as an “action-adventure mystery teen drama.” A lot is going on. Ultimately, it is a story about a group of friends—the “Pogues”—and their search for treasure despite the circumstances of their upbringing and frequent conflicts with the opposing affluent “Kooks.” Released at the height of the COVID pandemic, Outer Banks offered an escape for young audiences stuck indoors as they resonated with characters onscreen.

Of these characters, JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) became a fan-favorite for his comedic quips and strive for adventure. The best friend of series protagonist John B. (Chase Stokes), JJ is a complex character riddled with a traumatic upbringing - but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying Pogue life in Outer Banks. While he can be reckless at times, JJ has proven to be a loyal (sometimes impulsive) friend that fans have come to love. From stealing an ambulance to protecting his friends, these are JJ’s best moments throughout Outer Banks.