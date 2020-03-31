First Trailer for Netflix Series ‘Outer Banks’ Teases “Hot ‘Goonies’ on the Beach”

With the soundtrack of Summer 2020 poised to be “Silence and Sirens” thanks to coronavirus, there’s perhaps no better time for a steamy teen drama set at the beach. Enter Outer Banks. Netflix’s new mystery-thriller from co-creators / showrunners / EPs Jonas Pate (Deceiver), Josh Pate (Deceiver), and Shannon Burke (Syriana) has strong Goonies vibes as it centers on a mystery / treasure hunt promising untold riches. It also features a cast that’s tailormade to kickstart Ships and obsessions from fans out there, giving the series potential on the level of The O.C. and On My Block.

Outer Banks is described as “a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.” What more could you want?

Starring Chase Stokes as “John B.”, Rudy Pankow as “J.J.”, Jonathan Daviss as “Pope”, Madison Bailey as “Kiara”, Madelyn Cline as “Sarah Cameron”, Charles Esten as “Ward Cameron”, Austin North as “Topper”, and Drew Starkey as “Rafe Cameron”, all 10 one-hour episodes of Outer Banks arrive on April 15th; add the steamy teen dream scene show to your watchlist now.

Check out the steamy first trailer here: