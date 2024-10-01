Like Riverdale before it, Outer Banks is not your average teenage show. Although the former is rife with supernatural elements and time-traveling storylines guaranteed to make even the most avid watcher scratch their head in disbelief, Outer Banks works diligently to top Riverdale across the board. Both shows focus on missing characters, the exploration into their disappearance fraught with unbelievable discoveries, and convoluted adventures. Since Riverdale went off the air in 2023, fans have looked for something else to fill the over the top TV series gap, and Outer Banks delivers the goods.

Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks is a Netflix fan favorite. The show follows John B (nicknamed after his father, Big John Routledge), played by Chase Stokes, as he works with friends to unearth one hidden treasure after the next. Along the way, he uncovers some uncomfortable local truths, including what happened to his father after his mysterious disappearance. From there, the show takes a twist for the unbelievable, connecting Big John's disappearance to a quest for fabled treasure on a sunken ship named the Royal Merchant. Yes, the show embodies some truly outlandish scenarios, but it's still one of the best high school series on Netflix and follows a fun and energetic cast.

The 'Outer Banks' Storyline Isn't Even Remotely Plausible ... but That's Okay!

Part of the show's appeal is that no part of Outer Banks is even remotely plausible. Yes, the characters get into trouble, propelling the character arcs forward, but each predicament borders on unbelievable — because it is. The main protagonist, John B, has a more than challenging home life. From the show's inception, his father has been missing. Even during flashbacks, viewers see just how lackluster he was in the parenting department, constantly chasing after mysterious treasure from the Royal Merchant. John B is essentially left to his own devices, narrowly escaping social services every time they come check on him. Since John B is charismatic and has David Cassidy-level locks, viewers are fully on board with his his relentlessly wild adventures. Or maybe it's just a communal desire to find some buried treasure, Uncharted style.

John B and his friends JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) affectionately refer to themselves as the "Pogues." Their sworn enemies are the "Kooks," or the wealthy residents who essentially stir the pot and ensure no beach bonfire is without a staggering amount of drama. Add a little predicatable romance between the most notable Outer Banks couple (John B and Sarah Cameron, a "Kook" played by Madelyn Cline), some hidden treasure, and a group of unruly teenagers who throw caution — and clothing — to the wind, and viewers are left with a show as ridiculous as it is infectious.

Don't Forget About that Deserted Island

Without spoiling the entire series, the Pogues are no stranger to narrowly escaping an unknown fate. At one point, they're essentially castaways on a deserted island, minus Wilson and his infinite wisdom. At the tender age of 16, they're able to forage and fend (flawlessly) for themselves, despite being stranded in the middle of nowhere. Seeing as they escaped a sinking ship, it's only natural that they'd find shelter without so much as batting an eye, nary a scratch on any of the characters, clothes notwithstanding.

The deserted island paled in comparison to what the Pogues had previously been up against, as both Sarah's father and brother — Ward and Rafe Cameron — are the show's ultimate villains. Thankfully, John B and Sarah's marriage (yes, they were married on a boat despite there being no witnesses) isn't legally binding, so they're not in-laws John B is tethered to. Regardless, he doesn't seem to mind the drama but rather thrives on it. Which, truth be told, borders on toxic as far as TV couples go. The entire dynamic between Sarah and her family — and John B — is completely confounding, with more twists and turns than Mulholland Drive. Sarah even takes a literal bullet for John B, with the offender being none other than her brother. Fret not — she narrowly escapes a certain fate, thanks to hubbs and his heroics. As if she wasn't just shot, Sarah is immediately up and at 'em, ready to continue with their covert operation of retrieving the show's illusive treasure. This is, after all, why it's one of those treasure-hunting shows that's impossible to stop watching.

Everyone's a Hero and Perhaps a Little Bit Supernatural in 'Outer Banks'

To further add to Outer Banks farfetched storyline, upon the third season's conclusion, the characters ultimately save the day and are commissioned to find Blackbeard's treasure, courtesy of his captain's log — which an elderly gentleman just so happens to own. Naturally, the only people he can trust with this coveted information are a gang of teenagers who, in between prom dress shopping, hunt down buried treasure. This inevitably sets the show up for Season 4, as viewers can expect the motley crew of minors to tackle whatever unbelievable challenges lie ahead. In keeping up with the Riverdale cast and its collectively bizarre moments, it would be on par if Outer Banks takes a supernatural turn for the confounding, especially since Season 2 focused on relics with alleged powers. Nothing would be out of the ordinary for Outer Banks, and viewers can already anticipate Season 4 ending with more riches than the Pogues know what to do with — or at least another outlandish storyline to carry the show into a possible fifth season. Until then, it's more than a little likely that Season 4 will rank as one of the best shows of 2024. Despite being outlandish, it still boasts plenty of sentimentality. The Pogues each face plenty of adversity at home and at school, but unbelievable hijinks leave viewers in disbelief while simultaneously demanding more.

