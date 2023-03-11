Editor's Note: The following contains spoiler for Season 3 of Outer Banks.

Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers who go on a treasure hunt that takes them across the globe, so some suspension of disbelief is required to watch the Netflix series. Fans can get behind even the most ridiculous plot points, like a gang of teenagers skipping school to find $400 million in gold or the slightly more absurd idea of these teens escaping death multiple times and spending a month alone on a deserted island. But with Outer Banks Season 3, the parents are out of control.

Kiara’s (Madison Bailey) mom and dad Anna and Mike (Samantha Soule, Marland Burke) haven’t been outstanding examples from the start. In the first season of Outer Banks, Kiara’s parents are furious with her Pogue friends, despite one of them being a former Pogue themselves. Even if the Carreras didn’t know about Pogue life, just because they’re Kooks doesn’t mean it’s okay to look down upon those less affluent. Sure, their inspiration for wanting Kiara to stay away from the Pogues correlated with the dangerous activities they got into, like a months-long treasure hunt that took them across the world and put their lives in danger. Moreover, there have been multiple instances in the series where Kiara has needed her parents. And what do they do? Abandon her and remind her: “If you want to be a Pogue, live like one.”

They prove themselves unfit by shipping Kiara off to a reform camp in the Carolina wilderness. After several attempts at shipping Kiara off to boarding school, the Carreras finally get their way in Season 3. Kiara is essentially kidnapped by the staff of Kitty Hawk, a wilderness camp for troubled youths. Fortunately, Kiara’s stay doesn’t last long — J.J. (Rudy Pankow) breaks her out in the most swoonworthy of ways. Still, the fact that Kiara had to fight for her freedom despite her parents promises to work with her and hear her out speaks volumes. Can she ever trust her mom and dad again? She shouldn’t have to.

The 'Outer Banks' Parents Aren't Exactly Examples for Parenting

Then there’s the penultimate example of terrible parenting, Big John Rutledge (Charles Halford). He may be back from the proverbial dead this season, but even after all this time away from John B. (Chase Stokes), Big John only cares about one thing — the treasure hunt. Although their reunion is sweet — Big John clangs on a Barbados church’s bells like he used to do when John B. was young — it’s not long before Big John’s priorities are laid out. Now, John B. wants the treasure as much as the next Pogue. But seeing his father’s desperate methods of getting to the gold put him on edge. On top of that, Big John doesn’t want anyone else involved, despite all the work the Pogues did in his absence. Instead, he wants to work alone with John B. and keep the other Pogues in the dark — a move John B. knows is dangerous, but neglects to push back on anyway.

In addition to Big John’s desire for exclusivity, the man doesn’t seem to care about his son's well-being. Despite missing out on two years of his kid’s life, Big John doesn’t bother to check in with John B. in the slightest. He jumps right back into the treasure hunt because there’s work to be done! There’s no time to hear about the multiple instances John B. was almost killed or the time he was imprisoned and wrongly tried for murder. On top of that, Big John is ready to put his son in dangerous situations that could get him killed. No matter, as long as it puts him one step closer to the gold.

After waiting two seasons to see John B. reunite with his father, meeting this version of Big John was a major disappointment. This is especially true because of how much John B. looks up to and admires his father. Seeing him understand what a greedy man his father truly is creates a heartbreaking sub-plot in season 3 of the Netflix series.

Problematic Parenting Continues in Season 3

Big John isn’t the only flawed parent in Outer Banks. From the beginning of Outer Banks, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) hasn’t been a nice guy. That trend continues in Season 3, which also introduces more problematic parenting. Ward has made questionable decisions regarding his children from day one of the series. Multiple times throughout Outer Banks, Ward has proven his kids are not the priority. Like Big John, the quest for wealth has always been at the forefront of Ward’s every move. At first, it was hard to tell where Ward’s loyalties were because in Season 1, he was close with Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and served as John B.’s boss at one point. But when it was revealed Ward was responsible for Big John’s death — which later turned out not to be a death— his true colors came to the surface. Ward’s violent side manifested in multiple ways, like when he beat up drug dealer Barry (Nicholas Cirillo) to protect Rafe (Drew Starkey) or when he invited John B. to live in his home, but not without an ulterior motive — so he could probe John B. about the gold.

What’s more, Ward’s violent streak eventually turned homicidal when he attempted to kill John B. to keep him quiet. Ward’s violence ultimately inspired Rafe to shoot Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter), but Rafe’s another case of terrible family members altogether. Unlike Big John, Ward has some redeeming qualities. He took the blame for Peterkin’s murder in Season 2 just before staging his suicide. In Season 3 of Outer Banks, Ward sacrifices himself to protect Sarah from Carlos Singh’s (Andy McQueen) men in the finale episode — a sacrifice Big John seems incapable of making. In a way, Big John gets his due when he succumbs to his bullet wounds in the Outer Banks Season 3 finale. Despite all the hardship he put John B. through, the boy memorializes his father in the Venezuelan wilderness.