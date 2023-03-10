Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 3 of Outer Banks.When it comes to Outer Banks, at the heart of the show are the lives of its original main five leads. Throughout its three seasons, seeing the interactions between the group and the different dynamics at play through some of the most improbable storylines has made this show a fun watch for its entire run, no matter how outlandish the search for treasure can get. Yet, when really dissecting this series, particularly the third installment, there’s something to be said about the development of its side characters. While the relationship of John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) was fun to watch as it was put through the wringer in Season 3, and the journey together for JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiera (Madison Bailey) made for a rewarding narrative, there was some incredible work being put together on screen when it came to the character of Rafe (Drew Starkey). The growth of this character from where we first meet him in Season 1 to where we leave him at the end of Season 3 is, arguably, the wildest ride that any character has gone through. Even his father’s rise and fall was more streamlined than the path that the unpredictable Rafe has proceeded down. For that, it’s fair to say that Starkey’s portrayal is the best character in the Outer Banks series.

When We First Meet Rafe

As is the case with any strong antagonist, there has to be some sort of notable change from when we first meet the character to where he ultimately gets to in his journey. For Rafe, he was first introduced in Outer Banks as the prototypical Kook. A kid with a wealthy upbringing, Rafe hangs around with fellow Kooks, namely Topper (Austin North). He’s 20 years old when we meet him and doesn’t do much, which is why his father gets on his case. He has resentment towards his sister, Sarah, mainly because she has her dad’s affection and he doesn’t, which plays a major part of his story. The only sentimental side viewers get from Rafe is when he interacts with his younger sister, Wheezie (Julia Antonelli). Where things take a turn for Rafe, though, is when his drug addiction begins to worsen, and it sets him off on the ensuing path of destruction.

He starts to sell drugs for Barry (Nicholas Cirrilo), while also using the cocaine he’s supplied, and through Season 1, his need for more and more drugs begins to shape his character. A boastful Kook, the drug addiction mixed with his need for dominance of those below him (the Pogues, in this case) only gets worse, which leads to him having multiple physical altercations with Pope, JJ and John B with Topper and Kelce (Deion Smith) by his side. A tough scene to watch in Season 1 was when Rafe gets in to too big a debt to get out on his own that he has to go to Ward to bail him out, and his father goes to Barry’s to give the money before later telling Rafe to get out of his life and he helplessly asks, “Well, where do you want me to go?” It’s a moment that shows just how lost he has become and how he still craves his father’s approval. That first season highlights the beginning of his fall into darkness and ends with the point in which there’s no return for Rafe. From going to a typical bully who struggles with addiction, Rafe takes a full plunge into his villainous ways when he murders Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter) on the tarmac as a way to not just save his father, but to win his approval back. What transpires from that point forward, through Season 2 and into the newest season, is a world-class acting job by Starkey, who uses not just his words, but his facial expressions and body movements to show just how much of a loose cannon he has become and the demons that he deals with inside his head.

Season 3 Shows Rafe Being More Calculated

With the first two seasons showing his ascension to being the show’s main antagonist, Season 3 allows Rafe to demonstrate who he wants to be in a much more calculated way. Right off the bat, Rafe is seen as the one handling the family’s business with Ward recovering in the hospital, but when his father gets out and begins to overrule his son, Rafe realizes he’s on his own again, There was a brief moment where the show cleverly attempted to position him in a redemption arc while assisting Kiara in their escape from Singh, even having Kiara be the one to screw him over in the end as opposed to the expected other way around. It didn’t last long though once he got back to Kildare Island and quickly showed his business savvy ways. He and Barry ended up beating the show’s leads to the punch in hijacking Denmark Tanny’s cross from Ward. While both Ward and the Pogues wanted to maintain the essence of the cross (or at least sell it off in its full glory), Rafe made the calculated decision to burn it down in a cynical twist as he knew he’d be able to sell off the deposits of the cross much easier than attempting to sell the stolen cross as a whole, even if it meant taking less than it’s actual worth. It was one of his first power moves, showing everyone, including his father, that he has his own agenda.

While that was his staple moment from this season in terms of showing his new thought process, Rafe’s change in attitude was seen in many of his scenes, down to the wardrobe. There was a much more “business” approach to him in Season 3, as evident in the suits he wore for much of this season, and seeing him deal with potential buyers and clients. While he exemplified a whole different approach this season, he wasn’t able to escape his true demons entirely, eventually carrying out a plan to hire a hitman to take out his father. This coming after he even pointed a gun at Ward. This development brought Rafe back to the darkness he fell into in Season 1. When it seemed that he was more so becoming a cutthroat businessman, he eventually showed that he’s still that same conflicted character where no one is safe, not even his own father, the person he admired most. Having him reach the point of wanting to take his father out tells the audience that he’s capable of doing anything. While he eventually realizes how far he took it and ends up stopping the hitman from taking out his father and transporting him to Sarah and the rest of the gang as they board the plan to South America, there was no one more difficult to predict in this season than Starkey’s character.

With his father eventually dying in South America during the quest for El Dorado, the family business and where it falls now will have major bearings on Rafe in Season 4, which was confirmed before the release of the new installment. Will he spiral even more towards the darkness without his father around? Will the businessman-like mindset he had early in Season 3 become his new persona? Or, what if the business falls under his stepmom's control? There's a lot of Rafe’s trajectory can do moving forward, and no matter what path he goes down, it’s guaranteed to be a gripping one. Starkey has played this character brilliantly through three seasons with Season 3 highlighting everything that makes this complex character so hard to root for but so easy to want to see more.

