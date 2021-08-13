Netflix has released nearly three minutes of bloopers for the second season of Outer Banks. In between the botched lines, tumbles, goofs, and hijinks behind the scenes, it's clear to see that the cast are just as close as their on-screen counterparts. As John B once said, “our mission this summer is to have a good time, all the time.” He meant it and these Outer Banks bloopers will prove it.

The second season was fraught with tension and emotion, especially as Pope (Jonathan Daviss), J.J. (Rudy Pankow), and Kiara (Madison Bailey) grapple with the loss of their best friend John B. (Chase Strokes) and his girlfriend Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline). But it looks like they had plenty of fun behind the scenes to cut through the tension and the sweltering heat.

Season 2 finds John B and Sarah on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a newfound secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.

Outer Banks is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who also serve as executive producers on the Netflix series. In addition to the Pogues, the cast includes Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Elizabeth Mitchell, Caroline Arapoglou, Carlacia Grant, Julia Antonelli, Deion Smith, Cullen Moss, and Nicolas Cirillo.

Check out the bloopers and the antics of your favorite Pogues below:

