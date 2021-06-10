Netflix has revealed that Outer Banks will bring the Pogues back for Season 2 this July, with more action and more risks involved in the hunt for the $400 million treasure. The announcement came with a new batch of images and a teaser able to fit a lot of action-packed scenes in less than a minute.

The teaser shows us Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) marking a tree in homage to John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), which were almost killed in Season 1’s finale. The couple is now on the run in the Bahamas, and after a peaceful shot of the two on a beach, the teaser presents a fast montage filled with scenes that tease a lot of danger in the Pogues’ treasure hunting adventure.

Commenting on the new images for the upcoming Season 2, creators and executive producers of Outer Banks Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said, "Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one - more mystery, more romance, and higher stakes. It's a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

Season 2 of Outer Banks is coming to Netflix on July 30. Check out the new teaser and images below.

Here’s Outer Banks official Season 2 synopsis:

Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run - and in over their heads - in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a newfound secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.

