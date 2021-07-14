A new trailer and poster for the second season of Netflix's action-packed teen drama, Outer Banks, has just dropped. Season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 30 and will consist of ten episodes. Outer Banks tells the story of a group of underprivileged teens who are thrown into a dangerous journey after they find a treasure map. The series is created by brothers Josh and Jonas Pate, as well as novelist Shannon Burke.

The trailer for the adventure series' second season promises to be just as explosive as the first. The official trailer begins by depicting our young heroes as fugitives in the Bahamas. Lead character John B fights to clear his name as the bad guys' search for him and his friends. The trailer promises that season two will include shootouts, massive parties, and plenty of explosions.

Cast members returning to Outer Banks include Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Randy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey. Newcomers to Season 2 include Elizabeth Mitchell and Carlacia Grant. Mitchell is known for her television work, appearing in starring roles in shows like Lost and V, as well as major movies such as The Purge: Election Year and The Santa Clause 2. Grant is known for her roles in the 2016 remake of Roots and the OWN original series Greenleaf. Both actresses will appear as recurring characters in Outer Banks' second season.

The first season of Outer Banks received a rather warm reception for a teen drama show, earning a 71 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences enjoyed the show's debut season more than critics, giving it an audience score of 86 percent. Despite Outer Banks' positive buzz, Netflix did find itself in hot water in December of last year when a teacher and author from North Carolina filed a lawsuit against the streamer and the creators of the series for royalties and damages payments after the man accused Outer Banks of ripping off his novel Pennywise: The Hunt For Blackbeard's Treasure!

Outer Banks Season 2 is set to premiere July 30 on Netflix. Check out the official trailer, new poster, and synopsis for the series' sophomore season below:

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run - and in over their heads - in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.

