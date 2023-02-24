The Pogues are back for Season 3, but this time, the gang is stranded on a Caribbean island off the Bahamas, biding their time. Netflix's Outer Banks follows a group of fun-loving, working-class teens from the Cut (a.k.a the wrong side of the island) who love to surf all day and party all night as they search for hidden treasure along their small coastal town in the Outer Banks of South Carolina. John B. Rutledge (Chase Stokes), the group's de-facto leader, has been grappling with his father's disappearance. While searching through his father's belongings, he finds clues that shed light on a treasure hunt that led Big John (Charles Harlford) to sail to sea and never return. With a bit of help from his friends like the straight-laced Pope (Jonathan Daviss), hot-headed JJ (Rudy Pankow), and hippie Kiara (Madison Bailey), John B sets out to find what exactly happened to Big John. Along the way, he falls for Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), a Kook princess from Figure Eight and the daughter of Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), who knows far more about Big John's disappearance than he lets on.

Since its initial release on Netflix, Outer Banks has become a streaming hit. Both Season 1 and Season 2 have topped the Netflix Top Ten list for weeks after their respective releases. The show also scored an early renewal for a fourth season ahead of Season 3's release. Because of its popularity, fans worldwide have become invested not only in the adventures of John B and his crew but also in the actors behind their favorite characters. If you want to learn more about the cast behind these badass beach bums, read more below.

Chase Stokes as John B. Rutledge

As the charismatic and carefree leader of the Pogues, John B is arguably the main character of the series. Whether he's on the run with his star-crossed lover Sarah Cameron or standing up for his friends, John B wears his heart on his sleeve, almost to a fault. Popular among his peers, John B's easygoing charm draws viewers in, but it's the camaraderie with his pals that has led viewers to stay tuned for what happens next. John B is played by heartthrob and Florida native Chase Stokes who can be seen in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Scott Westerfield's Uglies alongside Joey King. He will also play the leading man in another YA adaptation of the popular Marked Men series opposite newcomer Sydney Taylor.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

The Kook princess herself and honorary Pogue, Sarah Cameron marches to the beat of her own drum. Like her boyfriend John B and their friends, she likes to buck convention, even if that means going against her family. She is kind and compassionate unlike the majority of her Kook peers, which intrigues John B. Before joining the Pogues, Sarah was an estranged friend of Kiara's. Thankfully, the girls were able to patch things up and support each other through the craziness wrought onto them by the treasure hunt. Madelyn Cline can be seen lighting up the screen as Whiskey in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion, opposite a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, and Kate Hudson.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Pope is the brains of the operation and the most academically driven of the Pogues. All of his life, he's lived on the Cut and tried to do what he can to get a scholarship to get out of there, but his involvement with the Pogue's treasure hunt puts a wrench in that. As for his love life, his short-lived romance with Kiara turned out to be one-sided, but with the new addition Cleo (Carlacia Grant), there may still be hope for Pope's love life. Johnathan Daviss appeared in Netflix's campy teen comedy Do Revenge alongside Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank

JJ is John B's childhood best friend who comes from a self-proclaimed 'long line of fishing, drinking, vendetta-holding salt-lifers who made their living off the water." He's a reckless loose canon and always down to cause some chaos, especially if it means angering a few Kooks while he's at it. JJ comes from a fraught home environment, dealing with his father's abuse and a lack of financial stability, and he often seeks refuge in the arms of his friend Kie (who he may or may not have feelings for).

Outer Banks isn't the only treasure-hunting adventure where you can find Rudy Pankow, as he also had a small role as a young Sam Drake in the Uncharted film starring Tom Holland.

Madison Bailey as Kiara "Kie" Carrera

Although she's the daughter of a successful restaurateur and lives in Figure Eight, Kie has chosen to go against the grain and reject the Kook lifestyle in favor of freewheeling adventures with the Pogues. To the disappointment of her parents, she puts her friendships with her fellow Pogues above all else. She, like her fellow former Kook Sarah, likes to stand up for the underdogs who live on the Cut and has empathy in spades. When any of her buds need a shoulder to cry on or someone to talk to, Kie is there for them. However, sometimes the lines of friendship and something more has been blurred, like her short-lived relationship with Pope, but ultimately, Kie is a ride-or-die friend. Madison Bailey will be starring in the upcoming Netflix horror movie Time Cut opposite Ginny and Georgia's Antonia Gentry.​​​​​​​

Austin North as Topper Thornton

When we first meet Sarah Cameron, she's dating Topper (Austin North), a Kook cut from the same upper-crust cloth as her. Topper and Sarah may have a real connection, but it's Topper's jealousy towards John B that pushes Sarah away. Topper is caring and kind, but he too often succumbs to peer pressure from his entitled Kook friends. Before he was on Outer Banks, Austin North starred on the Disney Channel show, I Didn't Do It. He can be seen next in the movie Beautiful Wedding alongside fellow Disney alum, Dylan Sprouse. ​​​​​​​

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Initially, a recurring character that John B and Sarah met while on the run in Season 2, the former cargo ship crew member turned Pogue officially joined the Pogues at the end of the season. A newer member of the Pogues, Cleo is getting to know everyone, especially Pope (who just might have caught her eye). Although she once worked for Captain Terrence aboard his ship from Nassau and has an affinity for knives, she ultimately proved to be a worthy ally for the Pogues. Carlacia Grant is a newcomer who's previously had small roles on The Resident and Roots.

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Rafe is Sarah's drug-addicted, unstable older brother whose bad decisions, like murdering Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter) in Season 1, lead his father to pin the crime on John B. Often the instigator of violence and the ringleader of the Kooks, Rafe is nothing but trouble. He's dangerous, impulsive, and easily manipulated by his father, all of which make him a wild card and a threat. Rafe will go to great lengths to try and protect the family legacy, even if that means attacking his own sister. Rafe is played by Drew Starkey, who has previously starred in the movies Love, Simon, The Hate U Give, and Hulu's Hellraiser. Starkey also starred in The Terminal List alongside Chris Pratt.

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

As the villain of the series, Ward Cameron is a force to be reckoned with. Ruthless and calculated, Ward Cameron will stop at nothing to get the treasure, even if that means attempting to kill his own daughter, Sarah as he did in Season 2. With infinite resources at his disposal due to his wealth, he tries to pin Sheriff Peterkin's murder on John B, and is revealed to be the one who left Big John to die at sea while hunting for the treasure. Here's to hoping that karma will get him and his son.

Charles Esten plays the Cameron patriarch with a cold menace, a departure from his previous role as the country singer-songwriter Deacon Claybourne on Nashville.

Charles Harlford as Big John

Big John is the estranged father of John B. During the first two Seasons it's presumed that Big John is dead, but the Season 2 finale revealed that he is very much alive and is being kept hidden by Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell).

Charles Harlford is most known for his roles as Chas Chandler in the short-lived but cult-favorite NBC series Constantine and for playing Earl in Steven Soderbergh's southern heist comedy Logan Lucky.

Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh

Carlos Singh is the main antagonist of Season 3. He's a Caribbean don who is obsessed with finding the treasure of El Dorado. His high intelligence and ruthlessness make him a major threat to the Pogues.

Andy McQueen plays the villainous role. He previously appeared in the HBO Max limited series Station Eleven and in the HBO movie Fahrenheit 451 as Gustavo.

Lou Ferrigno Jr as Ryan

Ryan is the top security officer of Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), who also acts as the antagonist's number one henchman.

Lou Ferrigno Jr is the son of, you guessed it, The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno. Though this isn't his first role on television, he plays Sergeant Donovan Rocker on the CBS series S.W.A.T., and he followed in his father's footsteps and played a superhero on the small screen in the DC Comics series Stargirl, where he guest-starred as Hourman.

Apart from these actors, you can also expect Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Caroline Arapoglou, E. Roger Mitchell, Deion Smith, Nicholas Cirillo, Gary Weeks, Marland Burke, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Samantha Soule to recur in Season 3.