Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Outer Banks.Three seasons have built to the latest finale of Outer Banks, "Secret of the Gnomon." This season saw the Pogues escape from an isolated island to Barbados, sail back to their fictitious home of Kildare, and fly back to South America — all for the coveted gold of 'El Dorado.' This season saw the end of the primary treasure hunt that the elder Routledge spent his life pursuing, opening more gold doors to the younger Kildare generation. Needless to say, a lot happened this season, including reunions, deaths, a time jump, arson, attempted murder, and of course, the highly awaited #jiara, so where does that leave the Pogues for their next quest?

The Race Is On

The Pogues arrive in South America, with JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) flying separately from the rest and Ward Cameron (Charles Eston). When John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) arrive, they begin looking for Jose, a man who supposedly can take the group to the site that would lead to El Dorado. They are unable to find him at first, but John B and Sarah do happen upon Big John (Charles Halford), still a prisoner of Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), the big bad of the season. They manage to break him out, but Big John is shot in the process. Around the same time, Cleo and Pope run into Jiara and JJ, and the group is forced to hide upon the arrival of Singh's goons.

Thankfully, John B is carrying the code (that Pope found in his family heirlooms) to the El Dorado puzzle on the gnomon which will allow them to hopefully access the treasure. The group then searches for Jose along the riverbank, but when John B finds him, they find that Ward has already paid for the journey. Running from Singh's men still, Ward worms his way onto the boat with the other 3, and they make their way up the river. The others also make their way up the river using a rig that Barracuda Mike (Justin Matthew Smith) obtained along with approximate directions to El Tesoro and a bag full of machetes. The groups only have a day to get to the dig site, so the race is on to beat Singh and his resources to find the city of gold!

The Curse of El Dorado

Once John B's group arrives at El Tesoro, they move to hike as quickly as possible, and Ward volunteers to stay behind "because of his leg." He promises to send up a flare if Singh's men arrive which he unsurprisingly does not do. Instead, he sends their location to Singh, who corners them at the site. Big John refuses to tell them the translation; he even refuses to tell Sarah the final clue at first, uneasy that John B roped all of his friends into coming to South America. With his mouth shut, and guns aimed at the trio, Ward decides to shoot one of Singh's men, allowing them to escape, no matter how hard he begged Sarah to drop the hunt and come with him instead.

The group locates a cave where they believe they can find more clues, however, only Sarah and John B advance inside due to Big John's size and injury. At this point, the hunt is truly passed from father to son. After following a trail of clues, the couple is finally led to 'El Dorado' and fill up their bags with as much gold as they can carry. When they ascend from the cave, they run into a stand-off between Singh's men and Big John. With a gun pointed at his head, the only defense he has is the threat of dynamite. Knowing that his son retrieved some of the prolific gold, completing his lifelong quest, and that his gunshot wound is likely mortal, he throws the dynamite towards the cave, taking Singh out in the process.

Deathly Dads

With the Singh threat seemingly dealt with, Ward tries to swoop in and take the remaining gold for himself, threatening Big John yet again. With great timing, the Pogues find the group and hold Ward at machete-point, and Cleo and Pope even had time to share their first kiss on their journey. It's not a happy ending yet, however. Big John's wound has him in terrible shape, and one of Singh's men is still out for blood. Ward shares a knowing final look with his daughter before he jumps in front of the gun, taking several bullets before tackling him off the cliff. Sad-ish, but honestly, good riddance.

The group heads back to the boat to leave with their gold, but along the way, Big John has a heart-to-heart with John B, knowing that these would be his final moments. He succumbs to his wound, leaving the group once again adult-less. Couples whose Ddds die together stay together — now that's soulmatery.

18 Months Later

A year and a half later, the Pogues are being celebrated for their achievement — and they're not exactly Pogues anymore. Kiara is doing rescue turtle work, Pope is planning to go to college, and JJ's bought a boat. John B and Sarah own a surf shop, but he's still uneasy with the normal routine he's fallen into after the treasure hunt came to an end. Reading the body language of the now young adults, it's clear that John B and Sarah as well as Cleo and Pope are still couples, leaving JJ and Kiara more ambiguous heading into an already confirmed fourth season; however, it appears Kiara still looks at him with fondness, but JJ seems more off in his own world.

After they receive their recognition, a mysterious man interrupts the reception and approaches the now-Kooks with a manuscript from 1718, Captain Edward Teach's log. And just like that, they are drawn into another hunt: the one for Blackbeard's treasure. The quest is on as we enter a new saga for this treasure-hunting group of friends!

