Calling all Pogues! The first nine minutes of Outer Banks season three has been unveiled at Netflix's immersive fan event, appropriately named, Poguelandia. The teen mystery follows a group of teenagers from a societally divided Outer Banks, an island in North Carolina, on their journey to find a mysterious treasure that they believe to be linked to the disappearance of their ringleader John B's father. Stars of the drama Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe) and Austin North (Topper) stepped on the stage of the OBX-themed event to give eager audiences a taste of what is to come.

In a dramatic start to season three, the show picks up after the Pogues lost the gold and decided to flee the Outer Banks in pursuit of new pastures. The clip shows the Pogues adjusting to life in Poguelandia — fishing, building shelter, harvesting more coconuts than anybody could want to eat — and reflecting back on the events that brought them to the island in the first place. But trouble, it seems, is always just past the horizon.

Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, this season sees the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island they call Poguelandia. The teens start out enjoying their seemingly paradisic vacation, submerging themselves in a luxurious lifestyle primarily consisting of swimming and fishing. However, their tropical bliss is short-lived when they stumble across Don Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen) who believes they can help him find El Dorado, a legendary city of gold. With the weight of the mafia behind him, Carlos is willing to do whatever he needs to in order to secure the treasure. As for the Pogues, they're a long way from home with no money lining their pockets so all they have to rely on is one another, yet again.

Image via Netflix

If that wasn't enough to assure a new level of intensity for the upcoming installment, the show creators explained that the previous two chapters have nothing on season three. “The stakes are ramping up,” they told Netflix's Tudum. “The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.” But there is more than a deadly treasure hunt on the cards with many looming unanswered questions over John B and Sarah’s respective fathers, who were revealed to be very much alive in a shocking season two revelation.

It looks like there will be plenty of drama to unpack after this series with the cast confirming the show has officially been renewed for a fourth season. You can join the treasure hunt in season three of Outer Banks, which lands on Netflix on February 23. In the meantime, you can watch the first nine minutes of episode one below.