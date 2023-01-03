Netflix has released the official synopsis, first-look images, and the release date for Season 3 of Outer Banks. The series follows a group of young adults known as the Pogues, who band together in search of a $400 million treasure.

The first two seasons of Outer Banks tell the story of Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), John B (Chase Stokes), Ward (Charles Esten), and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) as they search for a treasure supposedly connected to John B’s father’s mysterious death. Inadvertently, the Pogues uncover a web of secrets and become targets for some dangerous and powerful people.

At the end of Season 2, it feels like the Pogues managed to get ahead of their enemies and found a paradise where they can finally relax. However, Season 3’s synopsis tells us the previous seasons’ adventures were nothing compared to what the Pogues will have to face next. Now that we know John B’s and Sarah’s fathers are alive, the Pogues are one step closer to figuring out what’s going on with their families and the treasure they seek. That will lead the Pogues in an even bigger treasure hunt, while a Caribbean Don will use all the might of the mafia to take out whoever gets in his way to his coveted prize.

Image via Netflix

As Outer Banks creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke say, “the stakes are ramping up. The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.” That means we can expect the most thrilling season yet, as our heroes realize they can’t trust anyone but themselves.

The creators also explain how life imitates art when it comes to Outer Banks, as the cast has developed unbreakable bonds just like the characters they play. As the creators put it, “The cast has been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it’s been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we’ve worked on the show. They are truly Pogues for Life.”

When Is Outer Banks Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

Season 3 of Outer Banks Season 3 brings back Carlicia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Austin North as Topper, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla Limbrey, Caroline Arapoglou as Rose, Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe, E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Samantha Soule as Anna Carrera, and Gary Weeks as Luke Maybank. Joining the cast for Season 3 are Lou Ferrigno Jr, Andy McQueen, and Fiona Palomo.

Season 3 of Outer Banks comes to Netflix on February 33. Check out Season 3’s new images and synopsis below.

