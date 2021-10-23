The popular teen mystery drama could be back soon! Here’s all you need to know about the next season of Outer Banks.

Expectations and hope are all we have, like the Pogues of Outer Banks. And that’s what could lead to a brand new third season of the Netflix original series.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where society has a clear and sharp divide. The wealthy seasonal residents, or Kooks, and the local, working-class people, known as the Pogues. The story revolves around the Pogue teenagers who live in the neighborhood of The Cut. The kids are on a mission to find the missing father of their group leader, John B (Chase Stokes). Along the way, they discover a buried pirate treasure that could be connected to the disappearance. With only their determination and friendship keeping them alive, the Pogues fight law enforcement and the Kooks, while dealing with personal relationships, drug abuse, romance, money, and the helplessness of being underprivileged American teenagers.

The action-adventure mystery teen drama dropped its second season in July 2021 with a huge cliffhanger, leaving fans to speculate about what could come next. Season 2 delivered a poignant finale with a big reveal about John B’s father and we all have a lot of questions to be answered. And those questions can only be answered with a new season.

Image via Netflix

Although Netflix hasn’t made an official announcement about Outer Banks Season 3, there’s a huge possibility of a new season coming soon. Since the show premiered on Netflix in April 2020, it has been quite popular among viewers and became quite a success. And, judging by the second season’s rankings and consistent rise on the streaming charts, it looks like it’s only a matter of time before Netflix announces a renewal and Outer Banks Season 3 becomes a reality. In the meantime, based on its viewership, story arc, and fan reactions, we can definitely look ahead to the new and upcoming season of this action-adventure series. And we can be pretty sure that it’s going to be an exciting ride, much like the last two seasons. So, with all the possibilities that the new installment holds, we have gathered everything we know so far about Outer Banks Season 3. Let's dig in, then.

Related:'Outer Banks' Season 2 Blooper Reel Is Full of Laugh

Has Outer Banks Been Renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. Following the debut of Season 2 in the summer of 2021, Netflix has yet to officially renew Outer Banks for a third season. However, there's good reason to keep your fingers crossed for more, considering that the series has been extremely popular, outperforming some of Netflix's most-viewed shows and propelling Netflix to the top of the Neilsen streaming chart for multiple weeks.

How Many Episodes Are There in Outer Banks Season 3?

Unfortunately, there is no news yet on the total number of episodes for Outer Banks Season 3. However, if we are to look at the previous two seasons of the series, each of which had 10 episodes, we can guess that the new season would also follow the same number and come up with 10 episodes. It also makes sense in terms of the story and what we expect to come in the upcoming episodes. But, that’s just our assessment, of course. Until there is an official announcement with a confirmed number of episodes, we can’t know for sure so stay tuned.

Is There a Season 3 Trailer or Teaser?

Another point of disappointment for the fans here! With no confirmation on the new season, there’s obviously no news on the trailer of Outer Banks Season 3. When it happens, we are sure it is going to be quite exciting and tease us well into the plot. So keep an eye on this space and wait with all your patience, as we will be bringing you the latest updates on trailers, teasers, and other info about Outer Banks Season 3 as and when they are released.

Like all the fans, we are hoping that there will be some news on the release date of Outer Banks Season 3 soon. Looking back at what we know about the last two seasons, we can speculate that the upcoming season of the teen adventure series could be on Netflix in the summer of 2022.

For context, the second season of Outer Banks started filming in September 2020 and we had the show streaming in July 2021. Also, there was at least a year’s gap between the last two seasons of Outer Banks, with Season 1 releasing in April 2020 and Season 2 releasing in July 2021. If all goes well and production starts in 2021 itself, then there’s a big chance that summer 2022 could see the release of Outer Banks Season 3. Alternatively, if the production gets delayed (due to the pandemic or other reasons), then probably the release date could get pushed to the later part of 2022. Either way, it shouldn't be long before we get some word on this.

Image via Netflix

Who Is in Outer Banks Season 3 Cast?

Though there’s no concrete news on the exact cast list for Season 3, this is something on which we can take a good and educated guess. Based on how the story is moving and the popularity of the characters (and the actors), we can say that most of the major cast members will return for Outer Banks Season 3 and reprise their original roles. For instance, we can almost certainly expect to see Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie” Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward, Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank, Charles Harford as Big John, and Charles Esten as Ward Cameron.

The other supporting cast members that we believe could also return in Outer Banks Season 3 are Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Austin North as Topper, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla Limbrey, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Caroline Arapoglou as Rose, Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe, E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Samantha Soule as Anna Carrera, Gary Weeks as Luke Maybank.

Apart from this, we can probably expect some of the Season 2 cast members as well some new faces to also join the roster for Outer Banks Season 3.

Related:7 Shows Like 'Outer Banks' to Watch When You Want More Teen Adventure

Who Are the Major Characters in Outer Banks Season 3?

Here’s a quick look at all the leading and important characters of Outer Banks who could be making a comeback in the upcoming third season of the teen drama.

John B Routledge or John B is the leading character of the story. He is the ringleader of the group of Pogue teens who is trying to find his missing father. He has been in a relationship with Sarah Cameron, a wealthy Kook, since season 1. In Season 2, after both John and Sarah are presumed to be dead, they somehow return to Outer Banks and reunite their friends, who try to clear his name, while dodging the intimidating Limbrey family. John and his friends are now looking for the Cross of Santo Domingo.

Image via Netflix

Sarah Cameron, John’s girlfriend and the love of his life. Though she belongs to a high-profile Kook family, she has left them behind when she finds out that her father and brother have blood on their hands. She becomes an official Pogue by extension of her relationship with John and her friendship with the other Pogue kids.

Kiara Carrera or Kie is John’s best friend. Technically, Kie is a Kook but she is a Pogue at heart and extremely loyal to her friends, much to her family’s dislike. Kie and Sarah graduate to a close friendship in Season 2 while Kie navigates her off-again-on-again romance with Pope.

JJ Maybank is a true and loyal Pogue and one of John B’s best friends. But he is also a perpetual troublemaker, which mostly arises out of his relationship with his abusive and alcoholic father. In the second season, JJ tries his best to clear John and Sarah’s name before they set out on their search for the Cross of Santo Domingo.

Pope Heyward, the brain of the group and a genius. He is a cautious and smart young Pogue who also happens to have a little crush on Kiara. His love-life takes a backseat in the second season as the group begins the hunt for the Cross of Santo Domingo. Turns out, he is the rightful heir to the treasure by virtue of his ancestry to Denmark Tanny, a legendary Black plantation owner, former enslaved cook, and local hero.

Apart from the Pogue gang, characters like Ward Cameron, Rafe Cameron, Carla Limbrey, Topper, among others could possibly come back to take their respective stories forward.

When Is Outer Banks Season 3 Filming?

Alas, we have naught but out hope that the filming for the new season of Outer Banks could be starting soon. Seriously, though, the show should be commencing production sometime towards the end of 2021 or start of 2022. We will, of course, be bringing you all the filming updates once the cameras do start rolling. So keep watching this space!

When Is Outer Banks Season 3 Set?

As we know from the main plotline and previous seasons, the story of Outer Banks is set in the present day on the North Carolina coast. The actual story does have its roots in the distant past but the show has, so far, stuck to the here and now. So, unless there is some kind of a back and forth in the timeline in the coming season, we are hoping that the linear format will follow and Outer Banks Season 3 will be set in the contemporary period as the story progresses.

Image via Netflix

What Is Outer Banks Season 3’s Story?

Since the beginning of the series, John B and Sarah have been on a quest for treasure, along with the rest of their Pogue friends. With the murderous Cameron father-son duo and the intimidating Carla Limbrey on their back, it’s been quite a ride for this gang. In the second season of Outer Banks, the kids hunt for the coveted Cross of Santo Domingo and finally acquire it after a great ordeal. But only to lose it to the Camerons (damn!). Escaping death and jumping ships (we mean that literally), they end up on a deserted island.

The second season also revealed an important arc about John B’s father who meets Carla and promises to help her find the Shroud of Turin, but only if she helps his son in exchange. All in all, the finale of Outer Banks Season 2 left a lot of questions and doubts. So, we are hoping that the new and third season will resolve all that.

For instance, we should see the Pogues finding their way back home but they might not give up on the treasures that they found. There’s also a high possibility that John might reunite with his father on the hunt for the Shroud of Turin.

On the other side of the story, we can also expect to see more romantic angles, especially between Kie and Pope. After all, it’s a teen drama and there’s no adventure without a little romance thrown in. And maybe the real treasure was the drama we had along the way.

Keep Reading:15 Best Teen Shows on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

How Bob Odenkirk's Yearbook Photo Landed Him in 'Halloween Kills' Michael Myers has found a new victim.

Read Next