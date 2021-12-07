The first two seasons are currently available to stream.

Netflix breakout series Outer Banks has been renewed for a third season. Series creators Jonas Pete, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke will return as both showrunners and executive producers of the coming-of-age mystery.

Outer Banks premiered its first season in April 2020 and found massive success on the streaming platform as the general public looked for on-screen escapes in the midst of the pandemic. The second season premiered the following year in July 2021 and held the No.1 spot globally in Netflix’s Top 10 TV Series (English) for four weeks following its premiere.

The teen drama is set in a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, which are a string of barrier islands making up the coastline and the show’s namesake. The story follows a tight-knit group of teens, who name themselves the “Pogues” and go searching for a legendary treasure that has ties to one member’s missing father. The law isn’t the only thing conflicting with the teens; there's also a rival gang made up of the wealthy residents known as the “Kooks."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Outer Banks' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Following a near-death experience, Season 2 focuses on teenagers John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) on the run in the Bahamas while the rest of the group face their own challenges at home. The missing $400 million is still at play, but the group must reunite and face deadly obstacles if they hope to claim it.

Stokes and Cline return for Season 3 as series regulars alongside Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten. Season 2 recurring actress Carlacia Grant has been promoted to series regular and will also return in Season 3.

All episodes for the first two seasons are currently available for streaming on Netflix. You can check out the official Season 3 poster of Outer Banks below:

Image via Netflix

New 'Outer Banks' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fresh Mission and Bigger Stakes The 10-episode second season will premiere on Netflix later this July.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email