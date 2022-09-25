Everyone has heard or read of a treasure hunt tale before. However, when Netflix’s Outer Banks was released in 2020, the show was not much a treasure hunt tale but rather an escape pod for many trapped in the grip of a pandemic. The teen drama has gone on in the subsequent years to amass a devoted following. After the announcement of a third season and the new members joining the cast, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming season at its virtual Tudum festival. Welcome to Poguelandia.

The teaser for the upcoming season opens on the backdrop of The Heavy Heavy's All My Dreams. The first scene we are introduced to is one of a perfect paradise. The Pogues had taken up residence on a deserted island at the conclusion of Season 2, and it would seem all is going swimingly. Clear blue skies, pristine sands, soft crashing waves, definitely palm trees and JJ (Rudy Pankow) mounting a sign to let everyone where they are. However, with most blissful situations on screen, that does not last very long. "My pops always said nothing good comes easy," John B (Chase Stokes) says. "Nothing worthy is given. The question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will you go to get your treasure?”

Midway through the voiceover, the teaser begins to gather a beat more steam. There are a couple of scuffles including a fist fight at the back of a moving van. The teens might all be alive and well but that doe not mean that they have begun in engaging in less dangerous maneuvers as they continue on their quest to find the missing treasure. And yes…there is a leap of faith that would make Ezio and the assassins proud.

Image via Netflix

Season 2 left us on a bit of a cliffhanger as the Pogues were in pretty dire straits. However, with the help of Cleo (Carlicia Grant) the crew managed to escape, and it would seem they've arrived in paradise. The finale did also provide system shocks for Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and John B as both their fathers who had been presumed dead were very much alive.

Joining the previously mentioned members of the cast for Season 3 are Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo and Lou Ferrigno Jr. We also get to see John B’s resurrected dad, Big John Rutledge (Charles Halford). Others include Julia Antonelli, Caroline Arapoglou, E. Roger Mitchell, CC Castillo, Chelle Ramos, Brian Stapf, amongst others. The show is created by Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke who also serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Outer Banks Season 3 is looking at a release window of 2023. All episodes of the first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: