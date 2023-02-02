Netflix has released a new trailer for Season 3 of Outer Banks, and it looks like the Pogues are neck-deep in danger. The series follows a group of friends who get involved with big crime conspiracies while trying to find hidden treasure in paradisiac coastlines.

After two seasons of dangerous adventures, the Pogues have finally found a place to rest in Season 2’s finale. However, as the new trailer reveals, there is no rest for the wicked, as the Pogues will soon get in trouble again. Unfortunately, this time they might be biting more than they can chew. That’s because, after being stranded on an island and coming back home, the Pogues will cross paths with Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), a ruthless Caribbean Don that thinks the young friends are the key to finding El Dorado.

While Outer Banks was always about trying to find the legendary treasure, the journey to El Dorado surely amps up the stakes for the Pogues. While the new trailer doesn’t give away too much, we see glimpses of all the main characters being held at gunpoint, getting involved in brawls, and running for their lives. That means Season 3 might seal the fate of some of the main characters from previous seasons, including Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), John B (Chase Stokes), Ward (Charles Esten), and Sarah (Madelyn Cline).

Image via Netflix

The new Season 3 trailer also underlines how Outer Banks’ Season 3 will explore the family affairs of some key characters. In the previous season, we learned John B’s and Sarah’s fathers are alive. With both men returning for Season 3, fans can expect to learn more about how treasure-hunting has sealed the fate of the Pogues and why they are connected to the legend of El Dorado.

When Is Outer Banks Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

In addition to our main Pogues, Season 3 of Outer Banks also brings back Carlicia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Austin North as Topper, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla Limbrey, Caroline Arapoglou as Rose, Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe, E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Samantha Soule as Anna Carrera, and Gary Weeks as Luke Maybank. McQueen is not the only new cast member added for the upcoming season, which also features Lou Ferrigno Jr and Fiona Palomo.

Season 3 of Outer Banks comes to Netflix on February 33. Check out Season 3’s new trailer and synopsis below.