What surprises Cleo is when she sees that Terrance (Terence Rosemore) is also associated with them. While Captain Terrance was hardly a figure of high esteem back in Nassau and somewhat undependable, he's quick to reassure Cleo that if she just gives Lightner what he wants, they will get out of this alive. Held hostage, Cleo calls Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Lightner gives him just under thirty minutes to bring the amulet back before he kills her. Pope manages to return just in time, but Lightner is ready to pull the trigger. Terrance attacks Lightner while he's distracted to stop him, and in the struggle for the gun, Terrance is shot. Lightner escapes with the amulet, and Cleo rushes to Terrance to help him, but the shot is fatal.

Losing Terrance Is Losing a Father-Figure for Cleo

It might have been dubious where Terrance's loyalties lie, but in Season 4, he fully says that he's like a father to Cleo and has been running with her since she was a child. That only makes Terrance's death that much harder for her. This show is obviously no stranger to killing off parents — specifically dads actually — but this death has completely shaken Cleo. We caught up with Carlacia Grant to talk with her about Cleo's state after losing Terrance and how she is going to cope with that loss, and she said:

"I think it's going to destroy her mental state. I think that to deal with such a deafening loss, she doesn't even have the tools to cope with what is happening and all the feelings that are going on with her. I think it's going to force her to retreat and be more reclusive. I think she's also ashamed of her feelings. I don't think she knows how to understand them, and she wants revenge. She wants Lightner to get what's been coming to him. Also, just coping with the fact that this is someone that she loved and someone who she's seen as a father figure, but he might be a little too strong for her at times, so also dealing with that. But she's not the kind of girl to quit. She's not the type of girl to quit, but I think it can pose for a lot of problems in our relationship and the relationship with the Pogues because she's just looking at this like that's the only thing she wants. She doesn't care about anything else."

The end of Part 1 of Season 4 sees Cleo and the rest of the Pogues in Charleston chasing down a lead, and when the group encounters Lightner and his partner again, Cleo tells John B (Chase Stokes) to shoot him and kill him. However, still traumatized by the men his father murdered in front of him, John B can't shoot Lightner in the back. How will Cleo react to this? How far is she willing to go to get the revenge she wants?

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix. Part 2 drops November 7.

