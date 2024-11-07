The Outer Banks crew is back for its fourth and final season, but life is anything but calm for Netflix’s favorite Pogues. Over the past seasons, this adventurous little ragtag team has gone from chasing buried treasure to discovering El Dorado itself. At first, they dreamed of leaving the chaos of treasure-hunting for a simpler life, but the allure of adventure - and unfinished business - keeps pulling them back in.

As the series heads into its final chapter, these characters have faced heartbreak, shocking betrayals, and a few jaw-dropping twists. Get ready for the final hunt - check out the cast and character guide for Season 4 of Outer Banks.

Chase Stokes

John B Routledge

Chase Stokes stars as John B Routledge, the leader of the brat pack that is the Pogues. A local from the Cut, John B knows what it’s like to grow up poor and underestimated. When he learns of a famous shipwreck worth gold, John doesn’t hesitate a second and enlists the help of his fellow friends to go on the ultimate treasure hunt. But their little trip isn’t what it’s all turned out to be. Throughout their journey, John B has been through some pretty dark places, both literally and figuratively. From being on the run for something he didn’t do, to reuniting with his estranged father (whom he doesn’t recognize now), John B’s been through it all. Stokes previously starred in Uglies.

Madelyn Cline

Sarah Cameron

Madelyn Cline stars as Sarah Cameron, a resident of the wealthy Figure 8 area. Having been surrounded by fellow Kooks throughout her entire life, even dating one, her life takes a drastic turn when she gets involved with John B and his Pogue pals. Eventually, Sarah and John fall head over heels with each other, even tying the knot in Season 2. But not everyone is happy with her union, especially her family back in Figure 8. Although Sarah’s relationship with John B has gone sour from time to time, she always finds her way back to him and the Pogues. Cline is best known for her performance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Rudy Pankow

JJ Maybank

Rudy Pankow stars as JJ Maybank, John B’s best friend. Having known each other since they were in this grade, JJ’s loyalty to John B knows no limit. With a strong adventurous spirit, JJ doesn’t think twice about going on an adventure to find the shipwreck. Although he’s strong-tempered under pressure, JJ ultimately means well. Just like John B, JJ isn’t on the best terms with his father. After settling in Poguelandia, JJ opens his heart up to Kiara. Following a series of push and pull, the two eventually confessed their true feelings following a daring rescue mission. Pankow previously played in Uncharted.

Madison Bailey

Kiara “Kie” Carrera

Madison Bailey stars as Kiara “Kie” Carrera”, originally a Pogue who had been adopted by Figure 8 parents. Despite being a Kook, she despises the privileged lifestyle that she grew up with. Before joining the Pogue, Madison was best friends with Sarah. However, the two had a falling out before they patched things up in Season 1. Kiara has always been the darling of the Pogue, being romantically involved at least once with the guys of the gang. Ultimately, she finds herself falling in love with the hot-tempered yet loyal JJ. Previously, Bailey starred in Black Lightning.

Jonathan Daviss

Pope Heyward

Jonathan Daviss stars as Pope Heyward, a member of the Pogues who’s just as loyal as the others. Compared to brash JJ, Pope is more on the careful side. He analyzes before he acts, a trait that has saved him and his friends countless times. In Season 2, Pope realizes just how personal this silly treasure hunt has gotten - his ancestor was the only survivor aboard the shipwreck. This leads him to trace back his roots. When it comes to love, Pope had a thing for Kie, only to have his heart shattered and be left to pick up the pieces in Season 3. Daviss gained attention for his role in Do Revenge.

Carlacia Grant

Cleo

Carlacia Grant stars as Cleo, who’s originally from Nassau, Bahamas. Cleo first met the Pogues when they went aboard a ship she’s a crew on. Although she isn’t too happy about their presence at first, she immediately joins their side when Sarah offers her a slice of her family’s gold. Cleo also plays a huge role in rescuing the kidnapped Sarah and decides to reside in Poguelandia with the group. Things peaked in Season 3 when Cleo connects emotionally with Pope. Although romance is supposed to be out of the books for the two of them, Cleo can’t deny what her heart secretly wants. Grant previously starred in The Resident and Greenleaf.

Drew Starkey

Rafe Cameron

Drew Starkey stars as Rafe Cameron, Sarah’s brother. When he learns of Sarah stealing from their family fortune, Rafe doesn’t stop her. But when he gets kicked out of the house for his little drug escapades, Rafe is willing to do anything to win back his father’s approval, from shooting the sheriff to murdering his sister with his bare hands. A complete wildcard, Rafe is reckless and relentless. Yet despite his psychotic tendencies, he has shown some degree of remorse for the things he’s done. Starkey previously starred in The Other Zoey and is set to appear in Queer.

Austin North

Topper

Austin North stars as Topper, a loud and proud Kook who takes pride in his privileged status and resents the Pogues. Previously dating Sarah, the heartbroken Topper is still hung up over her - so much so that he’s attacked his own best friend Rafe when the latter tried to kill her. However, when Sarah shows no signs of getting back with her ex, Topper’s kindness is replaced with rage, expressing his jealousy by burning John B’s house. North previously appeared in Beautiful Wedding.

Fiona Palomo

Sofia

Fiona Palomo stars as Sofia, Rafe’s romantic interest. Coming from a working-class crowd, the last person she’d expect to have a relationship with is the notorious Rafe. Yet, it is Sofia who later on brings out Rafe’s vulnerable side in the series. Palomo is best known for her role in Control Z.

Charles Halford

John “Big John” Routledge

Charles Halford stars as John “Big John” Routledge, John B’s father who originally went missing way before the treasure hunt even started. Originally thought to be dead, Big John finally reunites with his son in the third Season. However, when Big John learns of his son’s quest for the treasure, he slowly turns into someone else - someone John B could barely recognize. Ultimately, Big John showed just how much his son means to him in the Season 3 finale. Halford previously starred in Constantine.

Charles “Chip” Esten

Ward Cameron

Charles “Chip” Esten stars as Ward Cameron, Sarah’s cutthroat father who’s willing to resort to manipulative and deadly tactics to get her daughter back. Ironically enough, Ward initially grew up in the Cut. But after scoring big as a real estate developer, he’s taken pleasure in his newfound privileges living as a Kook. Unfortunately, in a surprising twist of events, Ward meets his own demise later on in the series. Esten previously appeared in The Office.

Gary Weeks

Luke Maybank

Gary Weeks stars as Luke Maybank, the estranged father of JJ. With a history of alcohol and substance abuse, Luka wasn’t the best father to JJ. Still, JJ is willing to go out of his way to send Luke off to escape time in prison. Weeks gained prominence for his role in Sweet Magnolias.

Samantha Soule

Anna Carrera

Samantha Soule stars as Anna Carrera, the mother of Kiara. Having associated herself with a Kook since the day she was born, Anna despises her daughter’s friendship with the Pogues. With the peak of the tumultuous mother-daughter relationship back in Season 3, the final season might potentially see the two work things out. Soule previously starred in The Queen’s Gambit.

Marland Burke

Mike Carrera

Marland Burke stars as Mike Carrera, Kiara’s father who runs a successful restaurant. Although he loves his daughter, their relationship takes a turn when Kiara begins hanging out with the Pogues. Burke previously starred in Sweet Magnolia.

E. Roger Mitchell

Bobby Heyward

E. Roger Mitchell stars as Bobby Heyward, the fishmonger father to Pope and the owner of a seafood shop. Despite his more humble origins, Heyward is not a fan of his son participating in the Pogues’ treasure-hunting schemes. Mitchell previously appeared in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Outer Banks is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Outer Banks Outer Banks is a drama series following a group of teenagers in North Carolina's Outer Banks as they uncover long-buried secrets and navigate complex relationships. Led by their charismatic leader John B, the friends pursue a fabled treasure that is intertwined with personal quests and familial mysteries. The show features intense camaraderie, loyalties, and the stark divides of social strata that influence their thrilling adventures. Release Date April 15, 2020 Cast Chase Stokes , Madelyn Cline , Madison Bailey , Jonathan Daviss , Rudy Pankow , Drew Starkey , Charles Esten , Austin North , Caroline Arapoglou , Cullen Moss , Marland Burke , Julia Antonelli , E. Roger Mitchell , Samantha Soule , Carlacia Grant , Charles Halford , Deion Smith , Nicholas Cirillo , Elizabeth Mitchell Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Expand

