During 2020, which was such a difficult period in our lives, film and television played a pivotal role in keeping most of our boredom at bay and allowing us to escape into another world. Whether it was Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You, the first season of Ted Lasso, or perhaps the unforgettable whirlwind of a docu-series that was Tiger King, we all have shows that we feel defined the pandemic for us in one way or another.

One such show that was released during this time was the first season of the hit teen drama Outer Banks. Premiering back in April 2020 to a great reception from the public, the show, created by Josh Pate (Deceiver), Jonas Pate (Surface), and Shannon Burke (Abandon), provided fans with the escapism that such a time was destined for, as viewers were transported to an alternative world filled with division, romance, and mystery. Many felt that Outer Banks arrived at our screens at the perfect time, and it has stayed there ever since. With a second season releasing in July 2021 and a third in February 2023, it felt inevitable a fourth was coming way before the third season had even wrapped filming. Alas, before Episode 1 of Season 3 had aired, the fourth season of Outer Banks was announced to the delight of fans. So, with all of that in mind and plenty of speculation surrounding the next Outer Banks outing, here is everything we know about Outer Banks Season 4 so far.

When Is Outer Banks Season 4 Coming Out?

Unfortunately, there is not yet an exact release date for Season 4 of Outer Banks. However, that hasn't stopped internet sleuths from within the fandom trying to piece together when exactly the return might be. With such a short turnaround between the end of filming and the release of episode one for both Seasons 2 and 3, many fans are hopeful that Season 4 will follow a similar trajectory. It is estimated that Season 4 will wrap filming on December 15th, 2023, which would suggest that an early 2024 release, perhaps in the spring, is likely. However, it is not known how affected, if at all, Outer Banks was by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike, which could lead to a release date delay, adding Outer Banks to the list of shows affected by the strike. Fans are understandably desperate to know exactly when the new season will air, with plenty of questions flooding the comments of star Madison Bailey's Season 4 announcement post on Instagram.

Where Can You Watch Outer Banks Season 4?

Just like its predecessors, Outer Banks Season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix. For anyone who does not have a Netflix subscription and needs one in time for the release of Season 4, a standard plan with ads is priced at $6.99 per month, with an ad-free subscription available for $9.99 per month. Of course, there has been much talk around the new Netflix crackdown password sharing, with alternative subscription options available to those who want to stream on multiple devices.

Is There a Trailer for Outer Banks Season 4?

Although there is not, yet a full trailer for Season 4 considering production is far from finishing, back in June a teaser video for the upcoming season was released and can be watched above. The teaser shows fans their much-loved Pogues back on-screen together again, as the short 40-second clip acts almost as a cast announcement trailer for the upcoming series. Fans were delighted to see so many of their favorite faces will be returning, with hype for the next season higher than it's ever been before.

Who Is in the Cast for Outer Banks Season 4?

As was made evident in the aforementioned Season 4 teaser, there are already plenty of confirmed faces returning for Outer Banks Season 4. Joining Madison Bailey who plays Kiara Carrera are the likes of Chase Stokes who plays John B. Routledge, Madelyn Cline who plays Sarah Cameron, Jonathan 'J.D.' Daviss who plays Pope Heyward, Carlacia Grant who plays Cleo, Rudy Pankow who plays JJ Maybank, Austin North who plays Topper, and Drew Starkey who plays Rafe Cameron. Of course, other talented names makeup the beloved and endlessly quotable cast of Outer Banks that are as yet unconfirmed, such as David Jensen who plays Wes Genrette, although the ending of Season 3 would certainly suggest he will be returning too. Fans will also be hoping that some new names may join the cast, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any new updates on Outer Banks Season 4.

What Will Outer Banks Season 4 Be About?

Although there is not yet an official plot synopsis for Season 4, it is fair to say that Season 3 left fans with more questions than it did answers, causing many to seek out explanations as to just how and why Outer Banks Season 3 ended the way it did. This has led to heavy speculation about what Season 4 may entail as fans look for some sort of clarity. What we do know is that the Pogues have been approached by Wes to help him find another treasure, which will likely act as a main anchor for much of Season 4 as some important plot-lines were left unresolved such as how the fallout of Ward's death may affect Rafe, and it is the interpersonal relationships between characters that have been explored so well in the first three seasons of Outer Banks, so it is fair to expect more of the same going into Season 4.

Who Is Behind Outer Banks Season 4?

Once again, the show's creators Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate will be returning in a writing capacity, with speculation still surrounding exactly who will direct each of the episodes. It is likely Jonas Pate will once again direct with 18 episodes already under his belt, with the three also working as executive producers on the show alongside producers such as Sunny Hodge (Transparent) and Aaron Miller (Future Man). It has also been confirmed that show regular Fil Eisler will be returning as composer for Season 4 keeping up his record of working oAreevery episode of the show.

Is Outer Banks Season 4 the Last Season?

Although it is not confirmed whether this will be the last season of Outer Banks, the show's creators have always hinted that a fifth season may be in the cards, with that suggestion being mentioned by Jonas Pate back in 2020. Given how successful Outer Banks has been for Netflix, and also considering the current desire to expand well-loved pre-existing franchises, it would be fair to assume that Season 4 will not be the last we see of the Pogues.