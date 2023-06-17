Get ready for more teen drama heading your way, as Netflix has released the first look at the fourth season of Outer Banks, just a couple of months after the third installment was made available to stream on the platform. Through a short video displaying the cast having fun over a beautiful sunset, the studio begins to tease the new episodes for fans, as part of their ongoing TUDUM event. After the big confrontation that took the place during the third season's finale, the plot for the fourth installment is being kept safely under wraps, and audiences will have to wait a little bit more to find out what will happen next.

Chase Stokes will be back as John Routledge, the protagonist that captivated the audience's attention ever since the series premiered back in 2020. As a part of the Pogues, John ran into an opportunity that would change his life forever, when the group found a decent amount of money and a gun on Kildare Island. Kiara (Madelyn Cline) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) were also present during the astonishing discovery, setting the stage for the Pogues' rivalry with the Kooks, a wealthy gang who happened to live on the same island as them, but they didn't get along with the Pogues at all.

Part of what makes Outer Banks so appealing is the rules of the reality it takes place in. There's violence, drama and the parents that appear in the show sometimes take extreme measures considering the situations the teenagers go through. But even after a time jump left the main characters in a completely different context than the one they started in at the beginning of the third season, there are still plenty of pending storylines left to explore in Kildare Island. It remains to be seen what will happen to the Pogues after the hunt for El Dorado brought devastating consequences for the group.

Image via Netflix

What is TUDUM?

Every once in a while, Netflix organizes a massive event to showcase the projects currently in development for the platform, and this year, they have plenty of exciting titles in the works, headed straight for your television over the next couple of years. The live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the finale season of Stranger Things are only some examples of the anticipated content the studio will talk about during the presentation, with fans eager to learn more details about their favorite shows. Outer Banks was no exception, although a release date for the fourth season hasn't been set yet.

