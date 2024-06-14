The Big Picture Filming for Outer Banks Season 4 has wrapped up, expect the premiere by the end of the year.

All your favorite Pogues will return for the new season, promising more drama and excitement.

The new season will feature the familiar cast, along with some new talent and possibly more surprises.

Good news awaits fans of one of Netflix's most successful teen dramas, Outer Banks, as filming of the series' fourth season has finally come to an end, meaning the premiere can be expected in next to no time. Netflix has not announced an official release date yet, but the streamer has assured viewers to expect the new season by the end of the year. Filming for Season 4 began in June 2023 but was unfortunately delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Later in November, the cast began filming again in the Wrightsville Beach area of North Carolina.

Taking to Instagram and using behind-the-scenes photos, Cullen Moss, who plays Deputy Shoupe in Outer Banks, recently confirmed that filming has wrapped for Season 4. He also showered praise on the upcoming season while acknowledging the remarkable team he got to work with. His caption read: "And that’s a wrap on what added up to over a year of shooting the fourth season, one of the most fun shows on television. This year was marked by not only the usual incredible cast and coolest, most fun and talented crew, but also a parade of some of my dearest friends lending their immense talent in front of and behind the lens. Thanks for the ride, @obx ! This one’s gonna be a doozie!!!"

All Your Favorite Pogues Will Return In 'Outer Banks' Season 4

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks follows the dispute between two groups of teenagers searching for a lost treasure, and it's set in the Outer Banks community of North Carolina. Season 1 premiered on Netflix in April 2020, followed by a second season in July 2021. The series was then renewed for a third season in June 2021 and premiered nearly two years later in February 2023. But before then, Outer Banks was renewed for a fourth season, much to viewers' delight.

As for what to expect in the upcoming season, no official plot synopsis has been revealed yet, but fans can expect as much drama or even more than that of the past seasons. Besides, Season 4 will star all your favorite Pogues, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan 'J.D.' Daviss and Carlacia Grant, who are all reprising their roles. Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe Cameron, and Austin North, who plays Topper, are also returning in the new season, while Fiona Palomo, who joined the cast as Sofia in Season 3, has been promoted to a series regular in Season 4.

Outer Banks Season 4 is set to premiere later this year, but you can check out its teaser video below. Furthermore, Seasons 1-3 of the mystery series are currently available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for further information.