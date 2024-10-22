Everyone loves a mystery, and Netflix subscribers proved once and for all that they always show up when mysteries are paired up with teen drama and thriller elements. Outer Banks debuted on the platform on October 10 and, this past weekend, Season 4 Part 1 of the series shot up to the top spot of the most-watched titles on the platform. The series accumulated 8.8 million views, indicating that not only the show continues to be a hit, but also that fans will show up again when the time comes to press play on Part 2.

Runner-up to the most-watched TV titles is another popular series from Netflix: The Lincoln Lawyer returned for Season 3 and since last Thursday it accumulated 7 million views. Since this is a hefty season with 10 hour-long episodes, fans will take a while to catch up to it, which means the courtroom drama has a chance of climbing a position next week. Rounding up the top 5 were the two recent big hits from the platform: romcom Nobody Wants This at #3 with 6.2 million views and crime thriller Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story at #4 with 5.3 million views. Last but not least, a bit of reality TV flavor landed at #5 with fans continuing to check out the new season of Love Is Blind.

In the movies department, The Menendez Brothers documentary was not quite as successful as the series based on the same story: it dropped three positions and landed at #4 with 6.9 million views, while romance Lonely Planet suddenly shot up and made it to #1. The movie stars Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) and Liam Hemsworth (The Witcher) and raked in 13.7 million views this past week. Anna Kendrick's directorial debut Woman of the Hour debuted at #2 with 9.9 million views, while the top 5 was rounded up with documentary Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare at #3 (7M) and animated movie Sing at #5 (5.9M).

Poland And Indonesia On The Rise At Netflix

In the non-English movies department, two new titles fought for the top spot. Polish thriller Justice won with its 10.8 million views, but Indonesian action movie The Shadow Strays put up a big fight and landed at #2 with 10.6 million views. Last week's top-performing title The Platform 2 dropped five positions and landed at #6, while Phillipines horror Outside also became a standout on its debut with 8.1 million views.

Last but not least, the non-English TV realm remained pretty stable with Italian romance series Deceitful Love once again taking the top spot and The Secret of the River remaining at #2. Japanese anime series Dan Da Dan retains a solid viewership number (this week with 3.4 million) and chances are it will stay among the top 10 for a while, since episodes are released weekly. Meanwhile, K-drama Gyeongseong Creature almost dropped out of the top 10, and landed at the last position with less than a million views this week.

You can check out the whole list of most-watched Netflix titles on the Tudum website.

Outer Banks Outer Banks is a drama series following a group of teenagers in North Carolina's Outer Banks as they uncover long-buried secrets and navigate complex relationships. Led by their charismatic leader John B, the friends pursue a fabled treasure that is intertwined with personal quests and familial mysteries. The show features intense camaraderie, loyalties, and the stark divides of social strata that influence their thrilling adventures. Release Date April 15, 2020 Cast Chase Stokes , Madelyn Cline , Madison Bailey , Jonathan Daviss , Rudy Pankow , Drew Starkey , Charles Esten , Austin North , Caroline Arapoglou , Cullen Moss , Marland Burke , Julia Antonelli , E. Roger Mitchell , Samantha Soule , Carlacia Grant , Charles Halford , Deion Smith , Nicholas Cirillo , Elizabeth Mitchell Seasons 4 Creator(s) Josh Pate , Jonas Pate , Shannon Burke Expand

