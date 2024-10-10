So what exactly happens after you find the lost city of El Dorado? Where do you go when you've reached the peak of treasure hunting? Well, that's easy. You have some seriously awful spending habits, throw in Blackbeard, and a ghoulish tale to send the Pogues out on another adventure. I had doubts about how Outer Banks would kick off Season 4. Season 3 rounded out John B's (Chase Stokes) story so completely that the plot twist of another treasure-hunting job seemed forced. However, Season 4 kicks off by taking us back through the 18-month time jump to show us just how desperate our ragtag group of Pogues is.

'Outer Banks' Season 4 Trades El Dorado for Blackbeard

With John B's dad's (Charles Halford) actual death, it felt like a closing of the chapter of the story in Outer Banks. Not only had he and his father found the lost city of El Dorado, but he and Sarah (Madelyne Cline) actually set eyes on it and managed to bring back a sizable chunk of gold before blowing it all up. And in many ways, Season 4 does feel like an actual new chapter in the lives of the Pogues. We head back to before the 18-month jump to follow the Pogues as they return home, reunite with family, and slowly rebuild their lives.

The chunk of gold they brought back nets them a bit over a million dollars, which is indeed a large sum, but it's not exactly never-work-again money. Rather than split it all up, the group decides to pool the money and recreate Poguelandia on the land where JJ's (Rudy Pankow) house is located. However, after a series of bad decisions — including a scene that makes me think no one should ever trust JJ with any large sum of money — the group finds themselves scrambling and essentially living hand to mouth again. Struggling to make ends meet despite starting their own business, their story about El Dorado is finally validated, and they are honored by the town in the scene we saw at the end of Season 3.

Image via Netflix

By that point, although they've put treasure hunting behind them, the mysterious Wes Genrette (David Jensen) offers them another chance to make money. He's searching for an artifact that might help to lift the curse on his family. The artifact in question is an amulet that belonged to Blackbeard's wife, Elizabeth. It's a dangerous task, but hey, our group has fought off crime lords in the Caribbean, plus their property taxes are due soon, and it costs them basically all the money they have left. And so the gang is off again on another adventure.

However, for much of Season 4 Part 1, the treasure-hunting feels detached from the Pogues. Yeah, we get that they need to find the amulet to get paid and save Poguelandia, but it doesn't necessarily have the same sense of urgency as the last few seasons. What was so good about Outer Banks' first three seasons was how interconnected the hunt was to John B's life. It wasn't ever about the money for him. All of it was a connection to his father; greed had nothing to do with it. While the search for the amulet inevitably leads to the search for Blackbeard's missing treasure, the stakes don't feel as high as they used to, even if their beloved Poguelandia might be lost. But, this new arc does pose the possibility of more treasure hunts after this one is solved. What's next for them? The Treasure of Lima? The Holy Grail?

Season 4 Takes Us Back to the OBX

Image via Netflix

One of the biggest issues many had with Season 3 was the fact that it took the Pogues out of the Outer Banks. Much of the time was spent south of the equator, and we missed some of that distinct OBX-ness that makes the show so juicy. Season 4 is a return to that form. The Pogues are back to facing off against the Kooks, Rafe (Drew Starkey) is still kind of a douche, Topper (Austin North) has evolved into a complete asshole, and Shoupe (Cullen Moss) continues to give the Pogues a hard time even though they have, historically, been the victim of crimes more than the criminals.

Interlace dirt bike races and surf rivalries with armed (potential) pirates and rat-infested catacombs, and you've got Outer Banks Season 4. The season takes a while to swing back into the proper tempo. The 18-month gap filler brings momentum to a screeching halt but will be beloved by fans who just want to see the Pogues out of harm's way. John B. and Sarah are deeply domestic and thinking about their future together, Kiara (Madison Bailey) is living her best hippie life and growing amazing weed, and JJ gets to run deep-sea charters for people on his boat. Pope (Jonathan Daviss) has the thankless job of helping manage the finances, and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) helps out with the new bait shop they open on their dock. It's probably every 17-something's dream: living with your friends, no adults, doing whatever you want.

It also offers a different side to the characters. Without the do-or-die situations, we can see the characters' strengths and weaknesses on full display. But, while it is fun to see the kids interact, Outer Banks is undoubtedly at its best when it leans into those character dynamics while also throwing wild plot twists and adventures our way. Kooks vs. Pogues will always exist in the OBX, but comparing it to finding lost treasure can feel somewhat juvenile. Some plots are brewing in the background, like plans to buy up the land of The Cut and develop it into more of Figure Eight, but it is only breadcrumbs at this point. Despite this being a return to its roots, Outer Banks struggles to find its footing in the aftermath of the end of its largest story arc.

Among 'Outer Banks' Characters, Rafe Gets the Biggest Development

Image via Netflix

Aside from the Pogues, we also get a look at Rafe's new life after the death of his father, Ward (Charles Esten). Sarah might be healing while living with the Pogues, but Rafe is struggling with his grief and trying to reckon with his father's legacy. At his side is Sofia (Fiona Palomo), an erstwhile companion turned fully-fledged girlfriend. Sofia's arrival feels somewhat random — though not any more than Cleo joining the Pogues — but she offers a different look at Ward. Despite Sofia being a Pogue, Ward seems to have genuine feelings for her even if he struggles with her social status. It's a nice change of pace for someone you might have called the most unlikeable character on the show.

It's interesting to see Rafe finding some kind of weird middle ground between being a Kook and a Pogue. Even though he was born rich, he's perfectly aware that his father grew up poor and made his own fortune. While Topper and his friends seemingly live a life without consequences — and boy, are they annoying this season — it's no longer fair to rope Rafe in with that gang. Though he's a bit further removed from the action, seeing him develop into something more than just a mustache-twirling villain prone to manic episodes and coke benders is a far more exciting prospect.

'Outer Banks' Season 4 Part 1 Leaves Off on Huge Plot Twists and Betrayals