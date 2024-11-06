The kids of Outer Banks aren’t alright. Throughout four seasons, Netflix’s favorite Pogue gang - John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant), are upping the stakes following their discovery of El Dorado. Having discovered the City of Gold, the group originally wanted to put their treasure-hunting days past behind and live much simpler lives. But it doesn’t take a second for the gang to get back into the adrenaline - it’s also the perfect opportunity to tie up some loose ends.

Without further ado, here’s where you can watch Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2.

Is 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2 Premiering on TV?

The answer is no. Outer Banks is only available to watch on streaming.

Is 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2 Streaming Online?

Yes! Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 releases on November 7 exclusively on Netflix. All four seasons are available to stream exclusively on the streaming platform.

Can You Stream 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2 Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. The entirety of the Outer Banks series is only available on Netflix.

Those not on Netflix can choose one of the three subscription plans catering to different viewing preferences. The Standard with Ads plan starts at $6.99 per month, including ad-supported access to most titles. The Standard plan, at $15.49 per month, provides an ad-free experience with unlimited access to titles. The Premium plan, for $22.99 monthly, includes ad-free access to stunning 4K Ultra HD with HDR.

Watch the Trailer for 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2

Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 left audiences with more revelations and even more burning questions. Stilling recovering from finding El Dorado, they decide to hunt down Blackbeard’s treasure, hoping to earn enough money to maintain their life in Poguelandia. John B, struggling with grief and trauma after losing his father, faces mounting emotional challenges, which could affect his leadership with the group. Even more shocking is when JJ learns the truth about Chandler Groff, setting the stage for a major identity crisis in Part 2. Meanwhile, Chandler has riskily teamed up with someone known for their manipulative tendencies. Amid these alliances, there are also new enemies made. Driven by revenge, Cleo vows to kill someone who’s hurt her long enough.

Check out the official synopsis for Outer Banks Season 4:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

Other Shows Like ‘Outer Banks’ You Can Watch Now

‘Riverdale’

Based on the beloved comics, Riverdale has gone through massive changes throughout its six-year run. The first season introduced the whole Riverdale gang to audiences, but they aren’t as tight-knit as they’re supposed to be. But when the murder of Jason Blossom, Riverdale High’s golden boy, becomes the talk of the town, Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica reluctantly team up to discover what lies underneath their “innocent” little town.

Riverdale isn’t a typical teen mystery. Throughout seven seasons, the gang has seen everything from cults, mob wars, a deadly board game, and a mysterious drug called “Jingle Jangle” that unfortunately put Archie behind bars. While the show has gained notoriety for completely going off the rails - featuring story arcs where characters gain superpowers or time travel back to the 1950s = these are simply homages to the sheer fun of the original source material. Grab those milkshakes, the thirst for the truth is real in Riverdale.

‘Locke & Key’

Locke & Key Release Date February 7, 2020 Cast Darby Stanchfield , Connor Jessup , Emilia Jones , Jackson Robert Scott , Petrice Jones Rating Seasons Writers Carlton Cuse , Aron Eli Coleite Directors Mark Tonderai Expand

Locke & Key invites audiences into a labyrinth full of magic and mystery. Following the gruesome death of their father, siblings Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), along with their mother, relocate to the eerie Keyhouse, a sprawling old family estate that’s been in ruins for years. Don’t be fooled by its grandiose architecture and lush foliage, inside lies a bunch of secrets that give this house its haunted reputation.

True to its name, Keyhouse is packed with magical keys, each with wild abilities that range from mind-bending to downright dangerous. Just as they start unlocking the house’s secrets, they realize they’re not alone; a sinister demon hides underneath their shadows, ready to seize the keys and their power. As the Lockes encounter supernatural threats that might be responsible for their father’s demise, they’re forced to face their fears and protect their loved ones from harm’s way.

‘Surviving Summer’

Surviving Summer Release Date June 3, 2022 Creator Joanna Werner, Josh Mapleston Cast Sky Katz , Kai Lewins , Joao Gabriel Marinho , Savannah La Rain

Summer’s always been the best part of the year, but Summer Torres (Sky Katz), can’t wait for it to be over. Surviving Summer follows the Brooklyn firecracker as she gets unwantedly shipped off to Shorehaven, a sleepy little surf town on Australia’s Great Ocean Road, where kangaroos outnumber bodega shops. As Summer decides that she won’t get attached to its town people, the teen is slowly drawn into the allure of crashing waves, rugged coastlines, and some very swoon-worthy surfers.

One of these surfers happens to be Ari Gibson (Kai Lewins), the town’s golden surf boy who’s trading in his board for some much-needed recovery time following a brutal injury. His talent is backed up by years of hard work, something Summer doesn’t relate to well. Although Summer’s free-spirited rebellion drives Ari crazy, the surf prodigy can’t stop thinking about her. As for Summer, maybe she really needed this exile after all.

