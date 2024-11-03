Home is where the Poguelandia is in the trailer for the second part of Outer Banks Season 4. After an explosive first half of the season, the series will return a month later on November 7, with the rest of our burning questions answered - and more likely to be created. When we left off with the gang after the first five episodes of Season 4, they were eyeing up yet another treasure hunting excursion despite having just landed the haul of a lifetime thanks to striking gold in El Dorado. Now, they understand that to keep their home afloat, they’ll need to track down the biggest haul of all - Blackbeard’s jewels. With the stakes higher than ever, it’s sink or swim for the group of chosen family.

In the action-packed trailer, set to the tune of “Us Against the World” by Jungle, viewers will see the Pogues finally take a minute to enjoy the fruits of their labor - a safe space that they can call home. But - as it always is - trouble seems to be just around the corner for the gang of outcasts, as their safe haven is threatened to be taken away from them. After landing the tip that could help them break their hunt wide open, the Pogues venture off the coast of the OBX and point their ship towards Morocco. As the teaser reveals, their journey will be plagued by rough waters - both metaphorically and literally. Putting their trust in one another, the group of besties will navigate the choppy waters - dodging everything their enemies throw in their way - on a mission to find a better life.

Meet the Cast of ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4

All the usual suspects are back for another round of treasure hunting and adventure with the call sheet for the second part of Outer Banks’ fourth season set to include Chase Stokes (One of Us Is Lying), Madison Bailey (Time Cut), J. Anthony Crane (Billions), Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Drew Starkey (Queer), Rudy Pankow (Uncharted), Carlacia Grant (Greenleaf), Jonathan Daviss (Do Revenge), Austin North (Beautiful Disaster), Rigo Sanchez (Animal Kingdom), Fiona Palomo (Journey to Bethlehem), Mia Challis (User Not Found), Cullen Moss (One Tree Hill), Pollyanna McIntosh (The Woman) and Brianna Brown (Devious Maids).

Get caught up on the first four-ish seasons of Outer Banks now on Netflix before the second half of Season 4 arrives on November 7. You can watch the trailer for Season 4’s second part above and check out some fresh images below.

Outer Banks Outer Banks is a drama series following a group of teenagers in North Carolina's Outer Banks as they uncover long-buried secrets and navigate complex relationships. Led by their charismatic leader John B, the friends pursue a fabled treasure that is intertwined with personal quests and familial mysteries. The show features intense camaraderie, loyalties, and the stark divides of social strata that influence their thrilling adventures. Release Date April 15, 2020 Cast Chase Stokes , Madelyn Cline , Madison Bailey , Jonathan Daviss , Rudy Pankow , Drew Starkey , Charles Esten , Austin North , Caroline Arapoglou , Cullen Moss , Marland Burke , Julia Antonelli , E. Roger Mitchell , Samantha Soule , Carlacia Grant , Charles Halford , Deion Smith , Nicholas Cirillo , Elizabeth Mitchell Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Creator(s) Josh Pate , Jonas Pate , Shannon Burke Story By josh pate Writers Josh Pate Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Jonas Pate Showrunner Jonas Pate Character(s) John B. Routledge , Sarah Cameron , Kiara Carrera , Pope Heyward , JJ Maybank , Rafe Cameron , Ward Cameron , Topper Thornton , Rose , Deputy Shoupe , Mike Carrera , Wheezie Cameron , Heyward , Anna Carrera , Cleo , Big John , Kelce , Barry , Limbrey Expand

