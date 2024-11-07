Sound the alarm, Outer Banks is back for one final visit in Season 4. After the rollercoaster journey of Part 1 that ended on an enormous cliffhanger, Part 2 is ready to go with The Pogues on the brink of their most explosive outing yet. One of the most-watched shows on Netflix, the first half of Season 4 topped the streamer's charts, earning over 15 million views as it flew to the top of the list. With Part 2 expected to do the same, it's fair to assume anticipation is high. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2.

When is 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2 Released?

Image via Netflix

Outer Banks Season 2 is officially available as of November 7, 2024.

Where Can You Stream 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2?

Image via Netflix

As always, you can stream Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 on Netflix. Right now, all other seasons of the hit show are available on the streamer.

Watch on Netflix

Is There a Trailer For 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2?

The stakes are higher than ever as Outer Banks enters the final part of its fourth season, and you can catch the official trailer above. After Part 1 ended with more questions than it gave answers, this trailer already promises a response to the yearning of the fandom. Expect an explosive, all-action Part 2, with John B.'s leadership challenged, JJ's identity crisis, and Cleo's hunt for revenge all set to be explored; as John B. says in the trailer, "All of us, we made a home. Now it’s all on the line. The question is, what would we risk to protect it?" Beyond the trailer, Netflix have also released the titles for each episode, with episode 6 titled "The Town Council", episode 7 "Mothers and Fathers", episode 8 "Decision Day", episode 9 "The Storm", and the finale, "The Blue Crown". Netflix also released the first 8 minutes of Season 4, Part 2 in full as the perfect taster for the drama to come.

What is 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2 About?

Image via Netflix

The end of Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 left jaws firmly on the floor when the bombshell revelation that JJ was born a Kook was revealed. Ever since the slow-burning first part crashed into action in the final episode, it was clear that Part 2 of Season 4 was going to be explosive. In Therese Lacson's review of Part 1 for Collider, she was quick to praise the trajectory Season 4 is on, saying:

"Though it takes a while to gain momentum, by the time the hunt starts chugging along, the show is back to firing on all cylinders. We have near-death experiences, highly impractical situations, grown adults being foiled by the Scooby Gang, and more mysteries for the kids to uncover. While I criticized the first few episodes for not having enough to tie the hunt to the Pogues, by the end of Episode 5, "Albatross," a major plot twist that's been cooking for a while is finally revealed that brings JJ into the mix. While John B. is undoubtedly the heart of the Pogues, JJ is its impulsive Id, and it'll be intriguing to see how he handles this life-changing revelation. On top of that, the show throws in character betrayals and a shocking death that made me anxious for this season's second half. Just as it feels like it's taking off, Part 1 is over. With the show promising more drama in future episodes, the Pogues and Outer Banks Season 4 are on a good trajectory. Now let's see if it stays that way."

For those looking for a round-up of everything to expect from the entire season, here's a look at the Outer Banks Season 4 synopsis:

"Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"

Who is in the Cast of 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2?

Close

The cast of Season 4, Part 2 is expected to stay exactly the same, which will include the likes of Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward, Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank, Austin North as Topper Thorton, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff, Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson, Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia, Mia Challis as Ruthie, and Rigo Sanchez as Lightner.

Who is Behind 'Outer Banks' Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Once again, the show's creators Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate will be at the helm. Each of the final episodes was written by them, with Jonas directing the first of them. The trio has executive produced the season alongside producers Sunny Hodge, Aaron Miller, and Carole Peterman.

Is 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2 the Last?

Image via Netflix

Rejoice! It's been officially confirmed by Netflix that The Pogues will be returning for a fifth season, with the finale of the upcoming Part 2, set to be feature-length, ready to set in motion an eye-catching fifth outing. However, they also confirmed that the fifth season would be the last, saying in a statement to fans:

"Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us and turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imaged and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."