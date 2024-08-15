The Big Picture Get ready Pogues, Season 4 of Outer Banks is coming this Fall with an official release window revealed.

Filming for Season 4 of Outer Banks wrapped up two months ago, marking a quick turnaround for fans.

Despite strong viewership, Outer Banks is not Netflix's most-watched show, with Squid Game taking the top spot.

It's almost time to check in on the Pogues once more as Season 4 of the hit Netflix show just got a major release update. The official Netflix X account dropped a new Outer Banks promo, announcing that the fourth season will premiere on the platform this Fall. It's been more than a year since Outer Banks Season 3 premiered in February 2023, and after all this time fans finally know when they'll be returning for more stories off the coast of North Carolina. Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, Madelyn Cline as Sara Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, J.D. as Pope Heyward, and Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank, and was written and created for television by Shannon Burke and Jonas and Josh Pate.

Filming wrapped for Outer Banks Season 4 wrapped two months ago, and Netflix wasted no time in moving things along to deliver an official release window. The first season of Outer Banks premiered in April 2020, roughly one month after most of the United States shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series was an instant hit and secured massive viewership, and is about to release its fourth season in a span of only four years, an impressive feat in an age where many shows leave 2–3 years between seasons. Outer Banks currently sits at a 72% score from critics and a 75% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 2 boasting the highest score of 86% and Season 3 experiencing a dip down to 56%.

What Are the Most-Watched Netflix Shows of All-Time?

Outer Banks has been one of Netflix's biggest success stories of the last few years, but it hasn't quite climbed to the level of some other shows. Netflix's most-viewed show of all-time is Squid Game, which premiered in 2021 and just recently got an exciting Season 2 update. Season 4 of Stranger Things lands at the #2 spot on the most popular Netflix shows ever, with Wednesday Season 1, all three seasons of Bridgerton, and Season 1 of The Witcher all securing spots near the top of the list. As for movies, Red Notice remains the most-watched Netflix movie ever, with Don't Look Up, Bird Box, and Glass Onion all following suit.

Outer Banks Season 4 will be released later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first three seasons of Outer Banks exclusively on Netflix.

