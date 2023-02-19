Just ahead of the start of its third season on February 23, 2023, Netflix has confirmed that its popular mystery series Outer Banks will be returning for Season 4. The announcement was made in Huntington Beach, California during the Outer Banks music event known as Poguelandia.

At the "fan-fueled, immersive music event," Outer Banks cast members Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), and Drew Starkey (Rafe) made an appearance to provide fans with the shocking news that the series had been officially renewed for a fourth season. While no details for the next season were shared, fans in attendance did get a special nine-minute preview of the soon-to-be-released Season 3.

Outer Banks is co-created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, with the trio also serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. During the reveal of Season 4, they express their gratitude to the fans and Netflix for making the show such a massive success. They said, “Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.” Along with the previously mentioned cast members, Outer Banks Season 3 also stars Carlicia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Austin North as Topper, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla Limbrey, Caroline Arapoglou as Rose, Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe, E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Samantha Soule as Anna Carrera, and Gary Weeks as Luke Maybank, among others.

Image via Netflix

The Success of Outer Banks

Since its debut in April 2020, Outer Banks has been a major success for the streaming service and has won the hearts of millions of fans as can be seen with the previously mentioned Poguelandia fan event. The show has previously held the #1 spot globally in Netflix's Top 10 English TV list for the 4 weeks following its Season 2 launch on July 30, 2021, and in the Top 10 for 6 weeks; it reached the Top 10 in 74 countries.

Outer Banks Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on February 23. Season 4 of the popular series currently does not have a release date or release window currently announced. Check out Season 3’s trailer and synopsis below.