It's about time to "bring it on home" to the Outer Banks for Season 4, as Netflix just released a new set of images and a teaser confirming when the hit teen drama series will make its return. Anticipation has been running high for what's next for the Pogues after Season 3's finale set up a brand-new treasure to hunt and new ventures for each of the teens after finding the gold at El Dorado and returning to the OBX. The wait won't be that much longer for their highest-stake adventure yet, but it'll be split into two parts with the first five episodes set to debut on October 10 followed by the final five on November 7.

Season 4 continues after the big 18-month time gap as the gang has settled into "Poguelandia 2.0" with their successful new bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. It isn't long before business dries up and they are willing to get back into the treasure-hunting game after they'd already solved one legendary mystery. They quickly get another when Wes Genrette proposes a search for Blackbeard's long-lost haul, enticing John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo into an adventure full of new enemies and higher stakes than ever, as the group's leader points out in the footage. It's set to be a season of high danger ahead as the group gets in over their heads and is forced to question everything about their lives and their pursuits to this point.

The teaser opens with a triumphant shot of Chase Stokes's ringleader, John B., standing against the orange sky with the gold in his hand. However, three seasons worth of searching hasn't brought an end to their story as he declares it was merely the beginning of their story. With shots of late-night dives into the ocean for searches, dirt bike races through the sand, and fights against some vicious new foes, they're about to face challenges they couldn't possibly have prepared for. The return to the Outer Banks also means plenty of time to bond and party together as the group further explores their relationships and what they want for their futures.

Who Makes Up the Cast of 'Outer Banks' Season 4

The move to split Outer Banks into two parts likely comes as Netflix pushes for a quick turnaround for one of the platform's most-viewed series. Filming on Season 4 of the Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke-created show wrapped back in June after a lengthy shoot that cast member Cullen Moss says contributed to a "doozie" of a new story. He'll be back once again as Deputy Shoupe as much of the talented group returns for another round, including Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, and Mia Challis. More surprises are also expected to crop up throughout the new episodes as the Pogues experience their biggest season yet.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 will premiere on October 10, followed by Season 2 a month later on November 7. Check out the new images in the gallery above and the teaser below.