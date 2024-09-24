Netflix has just dropped the new trailer and key art for the fourth season of their smash-hit series Outer Banks, and they've even announced a new mobile game to go alongside it. In typical Netflix style now, for their biggest shows, the fourth season will arrive in two parts. Part 1 arrives on October 10th, followed by Part 2 on November 7th. After last season’s jaw-dropping 18-month flash-forward and the discovery of El Dorado’s gold, the new season rewinds to the events leading up to Wes Genrette’s mysterious proposal for the group to hunt down Blackbeard’s treasure.

Now, after trying to live a “normal” life in their newly established Poguelandia 2.0, financial troubles draw John B, Sarah, and the gang back into the dangerous world of treasure hunting. As they face new enemies and high stakes, the Pogues are forced to confront questions about their past, present, and future — what they’re willing to sacrifice, and if it’s all been worth it.

Leading the ensemble cast, Chase Stokes returns as John B, alongside Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo. The cast also includes Drew Starkey as Rafe, Austin North as Topper, Fiona Palomo as Sofia, J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff, Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia, Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson, Rigo Sanchez as Lightner, Mia Challis as Ruthie, and Cullen Moss as Shoupe.

What's the 'Outer Banks' Mobile Game?

image via netflix

Alongside the trailer and art drop, Netflix has also announced the launch of Netflix Stories: Outer Banks, a new interactive mobile game that lets players dive into the world of OBX just before the release of Part 2. The game will launch on October 29th, and it will take players back to the beginning of the Pogues’ treasure hunt. In what definitely appears to be an immersive story, you'll play as a character hunting their missing father, and the only way to find him? You head to the Outer Banks, where you meet your half-brother and face difficult choices that will shape your journey. What will you do? Do you risk it all for treasure? Will you find your father? And can your relationships survive the dangers ahead? Find out for yourself when the game launches on October 29th.

Outer Banks returns to Netflix on October 10th with Part 1 of Season 4, with Part 2 arriving on November 7th. Check out the trailer and key art now.

