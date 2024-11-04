The adventure will live on for the Pogues for one more season as Outer Banks has landed a fifth season order at Netflix. The news comes just three days ahead of the arrival of the second half of the fourth season, which debuted the first batch of episodes last month. There’s only a bit of bad news with the Season 5 announcement with the streamer revealing that the action and adventure will wrap up following the next installment. On the bright side, that means the stakes will be even higher for the group of misfits living in the OBX known as the Pogues, which, from what we saw over the weekend in the trailer for the fourth season’s second part, are already overflowing.

In a lengthy message to their dedicated fandom, the production’s co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke break down their collective choice to bow out following the fifth season, revealing that this had always been the plan. Luckily, the viewership numbers helped push Outer Banks to the global obsession that it has become since the first episode arrived in 2020 — giving the world something to binge during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The following behind the production grew to a fever pitch this year when just last weekend, an immersive fan event dubbed Poguelandia LA hosted by Netflix, brought in audiences to revel in all-things the teen-centered series with the cast dropping the curtain on the trailer for Season 4’s Part 2.

'Outer Banks' Says Goodbye in Farewell Note

In their note, the Pates and Burke admitted to feeling a mix of “sadness” and also “excitement” when they revealed that with “Season Four behind us,” and the future of Season 5 on the horizon, the show would be back for its final set of episodes. Sharing a bit about where the adventure began, they wrote:

“Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.”

In total shock and awe that their very own journey of friendship and treasure hunting has led them to an uber-successful five-season series, the trio expressed their thanks to fans for tuning in and making the production the hit that it’s grown into.

You can check out the full letter from the Pates and Burke above and get caught up on the first four seasons of Outer Banks before the second half of Season 4 arrives on November 7. As of right now, no release window has been set for Season 5 but the trio revealed that writing is underway.

