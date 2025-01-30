The morning is off to a wild start thanks to Netflix, who have taken the penultimate day of January to unveil a slew of updates surrounding their slate of projects for the year. While audiences now know when they can expect the third and final season of Squid Game and have a better idea of when to expect Gareth Evans’ latest foray into action with the Tom Hardy-led Havoc, there are a few titles that are glaringly missing from the list. Fans of favorite productions like Bridgerton and One Piece will need to wait a bit longer for the next chapters of their stories to unfold, with bad news also plowing like a tidal wave into the dedicated following behind the platform’s YA series, Outer Banks.

The news — or rather, lack thereof — comes just months following the show’s Season 4 finale, which came crashing onto the shores of Netflix back in November. Prior to the second-half of the latest season, the production’s co-creators and executive producers, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, broke the hearts of Outer Banks fans around the world when they revealed that the upcoming fifth season would be the final surf for the Pogues. In a social media post, the creative trio reminisced on days gone by when they first came up with the idea for the hit series during a power outage. Tying their message together and dropping the bombshell of news, they wrote, “Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

The Future of ‘Outer Banks’