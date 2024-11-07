The second part of Outer Banks Season 4 was released today as the Pogues' latest adventure ended with a shocking cliffhanger. The show will return for one final season as Netflix renewed Outer Banks for Season 5 before Season 4 was done releasing. The show is one of Netflix's biggest shows, and as it has become customary, spinning out popular shows almost always works because there is an audience. The team behind Outer Banks might be looking to develop more spinoffs based on a comment made to Deadline while speaking about Season 4.

“We are excited for Season 5, and we’re excited for other stories in this universe down the line,” series’ co-creators/executive producers co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke told the publication. They declined to elaborate, but the statement's message was that fans might get more stories from the Outer Banks even when the show concludes.

Save for a mobile game, no other Outer Banks projects have been announced. Titled Outer Banks: Netflix Stories, the single-player game "swipes the player away" by allowing them to "dive into the mystery, hunt for treasure, and find unexpected romance" in the game driven by the player's choice. Netflix also does an event titled Pougelandia to celebrate new releases. A merch line is also in the works.

'Outer Banks' Ends

Premiering in 2020, the series was a social media hit that made stars out of its fairly unknown cast, which consisted of Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), and Drew Starkey (Rafe). The show's cast has expanded over the years. The Pates and Burke shared a letter detailing the adventure of creating Outer Banks. "Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time, an excerpt from the letter reads.

"Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break," the letter revealed, teasing a thrilling end to the adventure.

Details about Season 5 or potential spinoffs should be coming later, and Collider will keep you updated. In the meantime, stream all four seasons on Netflix.

