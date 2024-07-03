The Big Picture Prime Video cancelled Outer Range after two seasons.

The sci-fi Western series starred Josh Brolin.

The show's second season was released on May 16th.

In a surprising turn of events, Prime Video has decided not to renew the sci-fi/neo-Western drama Outer Range for a third season. The announcement comes nearly two months after the release of the show's seven-episode second season on May 16, leaving fans of the series with unanswered questions and a desire for more. Outer Range stars Josh Brolin as rancher Royal Abbott, a man fiercely fighting for his land and family after stumbling upon a mysterious and dark phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness — a foreboding void. Throughout the series, the bizarre void on the west pasture of the Abbott ranch has been a central point of intrigue and suspense. In Season 2, the mystery surrounding the void only deepens, as Royal and his wife Cecelia, played by Lili Taylor, grapple with the disappearance of their granddaughter and the subsequent strain on their family.

The show boasted a talented ensemble cast including Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. Season 2 also saw recurring performances from Christian James, Megan West, Daniel Abeles, Kimberly Guerrero, and Monette Moio. It was brought to the screen by a cavalcade of big name producers including Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, Jon Paré and Brolin, who also made his directorial debut in the penultimate episode of Season 2, which added a personal touch to proceedings.

Was 'Outer Range' Worth Watching?

Collider's Chase Hutchinson certainly thought so. In his review, he praised the performances, particularly that of Podemski:

However, even in this stacked cast, Podemski emerges as the standout, easily carrying a storyline that is more expansive than anything in the entire series. All of this reaches a peak in a great episode directed by Blackhorse Lowe, which focuses almost entirely on her, though she continues to hit the right notes in everything that follows. One riveting emotional conversation she has with a central character in the aftermath of her journey is not just great stuff on its own but also represents Outer Range at its best

Despite its unique blend of genres and a compelling storyline, Outer Range has met a sad end, leaving the fate of Royal Abbott and the eerie void unresolved. The decision to cancel the series is undoubtedly going to spark disappointment among its dedicated fanbase, who were eager to see the narrative threads woven into a satisfying conclusion. Sadly, it seems the series is destined to become one of just many series with immense potential that will never get to see it fulfilled. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

