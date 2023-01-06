In Spring 2022, Prime Video premiered its neo-western science-fiction series Outer Range. Created by Brian Watkins, the storyline centers on a Wyoming rancher named Royal Abbott whose family, already struggling to cope with the unsolved disappearance of their daughter-in-law, becomes locked in a battle with neighboring landowners trying to snatch a sizable portion of their land. Royal's predicament takes a complicated turn when the discovery of a supernatural black void on the edge of his property seems intrinsically linked to the appearance of a mesmerizing young woman.

Following the eight suspense-filled episodes of Season 1, fans are left with burning questions and a hankering for answers about the mysterious void, those jaw-dropping character revelations, and some yet-to-be-fully-unraveled subplots. Luckily, Outer Range has been renewed for a second season with new showrunner Charles Murray confirmed as Executive Producer. With everyone on tenterhooks waiting for the Season 2 release date, we've compiled this essential Outer Range cast and character guide to see you through.

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Royal Abbott: the brooding, strong-willed family man trying to protect his loved ones and his land, whilst simultaneously grappling with the fact that there's a gaping hole in the space-time fabric right there on his property. Despite Royal's connection to the void becoming increasingly pivotal as snippets of his enigmatic backstory emerge, he tries desperately to keep its existence a secret.

When it comes to filmography, Josh Brolin is nothing short of a screen legend. His numerous accolades include a Screen Actor's Guild Award for Outstanding Performance in No Country for Old Men; a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2014 neo-noir mystery comedy Inherent Vice; and -- among many others -- an MTV Movie & TV Award for his iconic portrayal of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's what Brolin told Collider about the show and how he describes it to friends and family:

"... The hole could stand in for anything you want it to, whether it's the kind of psychic block, or chaotic block that we have ongoing around right now, secrets, America. Anything you wanted to stand in for when people are confronted with something that they don't have control over, the layers that get peeled away, of survival mechanisms that you've created in your life and are left with a very raw bleeding self that's revealed. I don't say it like that, but it's something like that."

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

From the outset, it's clear there's more to Autumn than meets the eye. From the mineral rock necklace she wears to her real purpose with the Abbott family, she keeps the audience guessing. After stumbling upon Royal throwing a dead body into the void, she becomes entangled in his secrets, growing relentless about unearthing the mysteries of the black hole. Autumn sends Royal over the edge, first physically when she pushes him into the abyss, then later on emotionally when she starts to reveal the void's existence to his family, to Royal's utter infuriation.

Imogen Poots has starred in a number of films, including the 2020 drama The Father with Sir Anthony Hopkins and the international science-fiction movie Vivarium. She's also got a number of TV appearances under her belt, most notably her lead role in the American comedy-drama Roadies. Here's what Poots told Collider about how the lessons she learned on Roadies helped her with Outer Range:

“I’d been given a sort of run-through of the bible of the show and the synopsis early on by Brian Watkins and Zev Borow who showrun the show. But what was different, and I think Roadies perhaps prepped me for this was I really didn’t know anything about Roadies. It was all a surprise. I had no idea that the character of Kelly Ann would have a romantic storyline as well and I had mixed feelings about that at the time. And so with this, I was able to ask those kind of questions up front and be like, ‘Listen, I don’t want to play this hippie chick who just is there to sort of be mesmerizing,’ whatever anyone thinks [that they’re] there to do on screen. [Laughs] But they were really cool about that, and they were very upfront about what her arc would be and how much I would have to do. And I really loved how even just the early conversations about the character when it came to wardrobe, when it came to things like that where I felt really heard on my concerns and really supported. It was a good learning curve to have had a different experience before and then be able to sort of be that thorough, I suppose.”

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Image via Prime Video

Royal Abbott's younger son and local bull rider Rhett gets himself into hot water when a bar fight with rival rancher Trevor Tillerson turns brutal. Rhett's brother Perry ends up killing Trevor, before the Abbott brothers pick up the corpse and truck it home, where they set about hiding the evidence. Royal acts decisively, taking it upon himself to protect his sons and dispose of the body by hauling it into the time-travel void. With Rhett's blood found on the deceased man's belt buckle, the deputy sheriff puts him well and truly in the frame for murder.

Lewis Pullman is best known for his work in the 2018 slasher flick The Strangers: Prey at Night, Drew Goddard's neo-noir thriller Bad Times at the El Royal, and the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise.

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Image via Prime Video

The older Abbott brother and father to Amy, Perry is utterly downcast and grieving over the unsolved disappearance of his wife Rebecca. Still wearing his wedding ring and holding out hope for her return, he struggles to accept the deputy sheriff's news that the case is being closed. He crosses paths with Autumn a few times and bonds with her.

Fans can catch Tom Pelphrey playing Ben Davis in the hit TV crime drama Ozark, and Ward Meachum in Marvel's Iron Fist. He also starred in Jim Rutman's 2022 biographical drama She Said.

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Image via Prime Video

Cecilia Abbott, Royal's wife, is the down-to-earth, straight-talking woman holding the Abbotts together. The ranch has been in her family for generations, so she's vehemently resisted commercialization and the prospect of selling up. She recounts the story of her parents adopting Royal as a young boy after he appeared out of the blue on their land as if she'd been "waiting for him" her whole life. Something that evidently causes friction between Cecilia and her husband though is religion; as she turns to the church for comfort, Royal turns away from it.

With a career dating back to 1988, fans are sure to recognize Lili Taylor from any one of her on-screen performances: from the 2013 supernatural horror The Conjuring, to the 2020 film adaptation of The Evening Hour. She's starred in a number of successful TV shows including American Crime and Six Feet Under, for which she received Prime Time Emmy Award nominations.

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

Joy's a conscientious police officer focused on running a successful election campaign for local sheriff. She's put under pressure by the Tillersons to investigate Trevor's disappearance and soon learns that the Abbott brothers were involved. Despite Trevor's body eventually being found in the hills battered and bruised, and her compiling overwhelming circumstantial evidence, Joy fails to tie any of the Abbotts to the murder because the coroner's report documents the wrong time of death. Knowing the family is still concealing their involvement, she reluctantly drops the case.

Tamara Podemski's filmography includes the 2012 movie The Lesser Blessed and 2007's Four Sheets to the Wind, which landed her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female. She's more recently appeared in the FX series Reservation Dogs and the HBO comedy thriller Run.

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Image via Prime Video

The ruthless Wayne Tillerson is the unscrupulous commercial rancher and taxidermy enthusiast next door to the Abbott family intent on taking over their western pasture. Having known about the void since childhood, Wayne is obsessed with the mysterious mineral found in the ground there and will stop at nothing to get it. However, with underlying health problems, his efforts are thwarted by a stroke.

Will Patton's broad and lengthy acting career spans decades. With dozens of TV and film appearances to his name, including the neo-western series Yellowstone and American horror films Halloween and Halloween Kills, his acting work is widely renowned. His 2020 film Minari received multiple nominations and a Spotlight Award at the Middleburg Film Festival for Best Ensemble Cast.

Apart from these actors, the main cast of Outer Range also features Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson, the younger son of the Tillerson family; Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson, the elder son of the Tillerson family; Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares, a bank teller that Rhett is interested in; Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott, the 9-year-old daughter of Perry; Deirdre O'Connell as Patricia Tillerson, the mother of Billy and Luke, and Wayne's estranged ex-wife; and Kristen Connolly as Rebecca Abbott, Perry's missing wife. Recurring cast members on the show include Matthew Maher as Deputy Matt, MorningStar Angeline as Martha Hawk, Joy's wife, Matt Lauria as Trevor Tillerson, Hank Rogerson as Kirkland Miller, and Kevin Chamberlin as Karl Cleaver.

Outer Range Season 2, while confirmed by Prime Video, has yet to be given a release date. But while you wait, all episodes of Season 1 can now be streamed on the service.