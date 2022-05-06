[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Outer Range, “The West."]Welcome to the other side! Prime Video’s Outer Range just wrapped up its Season 1 run, and the big finish delivered quite the reveal for Imogen Poots’ Autumn.

After spending much of the earlier episodes somewhat quietly exploring her pull to the Abbott ranch, things take an especially dark for Autumn. Tensions between her and Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott skyrocket to the point that he decides he must leave her for dead in the wilderness and burn her campsite. That’s when Autumn turns to Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid) who’s immediately enamored by the hole, Autumn, and her promises.

Things peak in the Season 1 finale, “The West,” when Autumn and Billy get in a shootout with Royal that turns into a car chase. When Billy’s shot, the car veers off the road, leaving Autumn in the path of an oncoming stampede. She survives and that’s when Royal notices a familiar scar on her forehead, the one Amy (Olive Abercrombie) likely was left with after being hit with a shard of glass during the kitchen fight over Perry's (Tom Pelphrey) confession in Episode 7. Autumn is really Amy, and Royal brings her home with him.

Image via Prime Video

Got some questions about all of that? So did I! During a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night with Poots, we carved out a chunk of time to talk Outer Range spoilers so we could dig into Autumn’s journey and that big reveal.

Poots did get a “run-through of the bible of the show and the synopsis” from creator Brian Watkins and showrunner Zev Borow early on, but given how many significant events contribute to Autumn’s extreme evolution, one’s got to imagine that some came as a shock and maybe even called for Poots to reconsider what she thought she knew about her character.

Poots addressed that by discussing how deleted scenes influenced her approach to the role; “There are also scenes that disappear in the making of the show, and so you might map out something, and then you hear that actually that episode’s been condensed or that scene’s moved earlier or later. So you’re kind of constantly recalibrating accordingly.” A specific example of a scene like that cut from the show? One that featured Autumn and Tamara Podemski’s Sheriff Joy, two characters who never share the screen together in the finished product. Poots explained:

“I think there was a scene with Tamara and myself that didn’t make it in, and I remember being really bummed out about that because I wanted to do a scene with Tamara, but also because our characters juxtaposed, it was just so antithetical and I felt that would have been really interesting to have that. But then at the same time, you have to investigate, is that scene really relevant? What’s it offering to the story, to each character’s arc? And ultimately, it can actually do a disservice. It might give away too much or something like that. So it leaves open the opportunity to maybe do that another time.”

Image via Prime Video

As for what we do see in the show, specifically the final two episodes, Poots offered some insight into how she began to wrap her head around Autumn’s plan and the path she’s on:

“In terms of the last two episodes, I knew words like ‘unhinged’ and ‘metaphysical’ is what Larry Trilling, he directed the last two episodes, he would say things like that and so it kind of gears you up to be operating in that zone. But I had no idea the kind of Dune moment when she’s talking to herself in the mirror. Things like that were a really cool surprise because it’s a sad thing to admit, but often you do get sold something and then it doesn’t work out that way, so it was really cool that Brian and Zev had kept their word and they weren’t joking. If it’s the making of a cult leader, if it’s the making of a sociopath, they lay down the land for that to happen.”

Image via Prime Video

In terms of what put Autumn on this path to begin with, Poots didn’t pinpoint a single scene from the show but rather, highlighted two broader concepts that Autumn has a potentially dangerous relationship with — curiosity and death. Here’s how she put it:

“I think that there’s something very dangerous about a personality type like Autumn. I think curiosity is one of humanity’s greatest traits. It’s hugely important to me in every walk of life, but I think like anything, it’s got an edge to it and someone can become so rapacious with their need to know everything and therefore will own everything, own knowledge and that’s the making of a sociopath. So I think that Autumn’s relationship with death is also something to consider. What if you didn’t believe in death? What if you had nothing left to lose? What kind of person do you become and how does that affect your relationships with other people, and just a very warped kind of concept of life and death, and loss and gain and all of that. So I think as the story rumbles along, she just alienates herself more and more, and I think that we’ve seen people like that in politics and all over who sort of just start to — there’s a sociopathic element to it.”

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Imogen Poots on Lessons Learned Making Cameron Crowe's 'Roadies' That Improved Her Experience on 'Outer Range'

It’s a pretty dark description of Autumn’s headspace, which is a curious thing to connect to her plea to Royal in Episode 6, “The Family.” After jumping off Royal’s ATV and having the argument over the necklace and Autumn’s conclusions about the land, she insists, “I’m going to do wondrous things,” and “I’m going to help people.” How exactly does Autumn plan to help others and what kind of effect does she aim to have on them? Here are Poots’ thoughts on the matter:

“They say help is kind of a very insidious cousin of control, don’t they? That’s something that people have spoken about, and I think it probably runs in that family. There’s this notion that there is some sort of divine choice in you as a person that you will be the one to carry out this task, and you look for the signs and the signs confirm this, and I think she’s deep in that hole when it comes to this idea of, ‘I can help people.’ It’s sort of, what is help to you, Autumn?”

Image via Prime Video

Clearly Autumn has a very warped approach to helping others, but does that mean all hope is lost for her? Is Autumn destined to walk a darker path forever? “I think obviously there's a lot of biblical parallels you can make, so sort of, what happens to the fallen person? Is there a redemption in order? Or, is there sort of a deeper descent?” Poots added, “I think Autumn has the capacity to probably go either way.”

What lies ahead for Autumn will likely be heavily influenced by the reveal of her true identity. Is that something Autumn’s always known or will it come as a shock when she comes to and Royal tells her? (If he tells her at all.) Here’s Poots' take:

“I’m uncertain, but I suspect that there’s a very deep sense of belonging that she feels in the best parts of her. I don’t think she’s all bad, but I do feel that there’s an understanding that she’s in a place that she once knew very, very well. And I think we can all imagine that if we think back to, whether they were good or bad, our childhoods or places where we remember once being happy or whatever that is. I think she’s very aware of her cosmic connection.”

Image via Amazon

That’s all we’ve got for you from Poots on Outer Range Season 1. While we wait to see if Amazon gives a second season the go-ahead, check out Poots’ full 40-minute Collider Ladies Night interview in podcast form below to hear about some of her earliest on-set experiences and how they've influenced the creator she’s become:

Lily Sheen on Going From Making Movies With Her Own Family to Working With Her 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Family

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Perri Nemiroff (2895 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe