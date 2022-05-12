Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Outer Range Season 1.Humble Wyoming rancher Royal Abbot (Josh Brolin) is a man of few words, a curt grumbler with a grimace practically chiseled from stone. He is an emotionally reticent family man who’ll do anything for his God-fearing wife, Cecilia (Lili Taylor), his two boys, Perry (Tom Pelphrey) and Rhett (Lewis Pullman), and his granddaughter, Amy (Olive Abercrombie). This includes covering up a murder and disposing of the body in the inky abyss of a mysterious wormhole located in his west pasture. Outer Range is Yellowstone meets The Outer Limits, crossed with No Country for Old Men, Twin Peaks, and a knob of Land of the Lost. It’s a show brimming with mystery and existential dread, and its first season finale left more questions than definitive close looped answers. A lot happens in its consolidated eight episodes, with even more to unpack. Here is the ending of Outer Range Season 1, explained.

So, What’s in the Hole?

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

Since the emergence of the strange “void” in his west pasture, the Abbott patriarch begins to unravel before finally coming clean about his elusive youth. At the tail-end of Episode 7, Royal admits to Perry that when he was “eight,” he ran away after accidentally killing his father–in the late 1800s. Scared and unable to face his mother and sister, Royal runs to evade the consequences of his mistake, where he first stumbles upon the mysterious wormhole situated in the west pasture, which appears to materialize upon his arrival. Royal descends into the portal, falling forward in time, before being spit out into the 1960s, but the mysterious hole in the west pasture is never explicitly explained. Still, it’s safe to assume that the “void” is a “tear” in time, providing Royal, and anyone who traverses it, passage through time, purposely or accidentally. These time travelers include Royal’s two missing cows, Autumn (Imogen Poots), the enigmatic mastodon, the stampeding bison herd, and countless other missing persons, including Perry's wife, Rebecca (Kristen Connolley), and, presumably, Amy.

The Royal Time Traveler

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In Episode 1, Cecilia tells Amy that Royal doesn’t remember what happened to him before nine years old. Later, he contradicts that story when admitting his checkered time-traveling past to Perry at the end of Episode 8. Royal has always known the truth about his past and got good at keeping that secret from everyone. Still, the reemergence of the wormhole proved too unbearable to sustain, compounded by the arrival of Autumn, Rebecca’s disappearance, and the disposal of Trevor Tillerson’s (Matt Lauria) body. It appears that in times of great distress and anxiety, the portal in the west pasture opens itself to Royal as a means of escape.

Outer Range also suggests that, per Autumn’s relentless integration, Royal is the only person to move successfully backward and forward through time. Speculatively, Royal may unknowingly have the ability to open “tears” in time and possibly reality (like Elizabeth from Bioshock: Infinite). It’s unsure if the “future” Royal sees at the end of Episode 2 is his future or the future of a parallel timeline where everything goes to shit for the Abbott clan. Regardless, Royal is a displaced time traveler, he might even be the god Kronos banished to Earth by the pantheon of gods, and even though he spilled his beans about his past, it's doubtful it’s the whole truth. When he and Amy are eating ice cream, he lies about how he hurt himself, but Amy doesn’t believe him. Royal’s life is built on secrets, but the truth always comes out. Time has a way of doing that.

Autumn is Amy from the Future

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

Autumn explains to Royal that she was in an accident when she was a kid and woke up in Jackson knowing only her “name.” After shoving Royal into the hole at the end of the pilot, Autumn seems generally surprised and intrigued by Royal’s return, perplexed even, and demands to know what he’s seen. Autumn torments Royal after catching him disposing of the body into the void. As secret eats away at him and his commonsense, Royal tries to kill Autumn by leaving her in the woods to die. In the finale, Autumn, having gone off her medication, attempts to murder Royal in a crazed shoot-out and car chase that ends with a bullet through Billy’s (Noah Reid) neck, rolling his truck and wounding Autumn.

Before pumping her full of lead, Royal notices a peculiar scar on the upper quadrant of her forehead, matching the same one Royal accidentally caused when he slammed Perry into a picture frame, splashing Amy with sharp glass. Royal quickly puts everything together and realizes the person he’s been trying to kill this whole time is actually an older version of his granddaughter Amy from a future timeline. When Autumn first meets Amy hiking, she is not immediately sure who she is until Amy says that she's Royal’s granddaughter. Awestruck, Autumn realizes that she’s communicating with a younger version of herself. When Perry discovers Autumn in the woods, she asks to see a picture of Rebecca. Perry brandishes a photo from his wallet, and Autumn's wide-eyed facial expression suggests she recognizes Rebecca and connects the dots about her “lost” lineage.

But seeing as Autumn (future Amy) is an Abbott, a family steeped in lies, take what she says with a grain of salt. The future granddaughter of Royal Abbott, an expert secret keeper, is bound to have more skeletons in the closet. Also, in Amy’s painting, the one she shows Royal in the pilot, she imagines all of her family together, including Rebecca. It’s important to note that all of Amy’s smiley-faced stick figures are wearing yellow shirts, mirroring Autumn’s yellow jumpsuit-wearing cult in the future. At the end of Episode 2, Autumn questions Royal about what he remembers before the age of nine, and when Royal responds, “why,” she states that she didn’t remember anything before the age of nine until she reached the ranch. Claiming “something” summoned her to the land–which appears to be her birthright. But then again, like Wayne tells Royal, all of Wyoming is stolen land.

Rebecca Returns

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

One of the biggest unknowns in a show stuffed with unknowns was the whereabouts of Perry’s missing wife, Rebecca, who miraculously returns under to whisk little Amy away—sending Cecilia into a faith-extinguishing breakdown at Rhett’s bull riding competition. Rebecca explains she had to “hide” and tells Amy she’ll explain “everything” but that she has to come with her, and the two leave into the night. What was Rebecca hiding from, or better yet, who? Perry and Rebecca argued about her displeasure with ranch life, which Amy confirms while eating ice cream in the finale episode. Was she afraid of someone in the family, or more specifically, was it Royal? Royal isn’t above killing or covering up murders, so it’s not that wild of a theory.

After turning himself in for killing Trevor, Perry questions his father about Rebecca’s disappearance. Royal claims he doesn’t know, and Perry swiftly replies, teary-eyed, “I don’t believe you,” before walking away. Royal knows something, and audiences will have to wait until Season 2 for more answers, but the show might be hinting at the gravely-voiced patriarch's connection to his daughter-in-law’s presumed disappearance. If Autumn is Amy from the future, the “mom” she’s speaking to on the phone must be a future Rebecca with ulterior, albeit sinister, motives to claim her in-law's land. Weirder things have happened (remember the mastodon story?) Autumn admits to Royal that she once joined a cult or possibly started a cult, but it appears her mother is in on it too, but the truth is left unanswered.

Sheriff Joy Wanders Down the Timeline

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

After running into Deputy Sherriff Joy (Tamara Podemski) and her family eating at the local diner, Frank Harlan (Barry Del Sherman) implores her to return to his land and investigate a possible mastodon living in a cave nearby. Later, Joy arrives at Frank’s home, who’s nowhere to be found, and wanders the property to search for clues. Perplexed by his story, Joy stumbles onto a trail through time, a timeline per se, into the past, where she discovers a large herd of buffalo and a tribe of Ingenious Americans living amongst them–and that’s the last we see of the town’s trusty Deputy Sheriff.

Is Joy stuck in the past now, or can she return to the present by following the trail of oil-like ooze back the way she came? The answer is inconclusive, but time will inevitably tell. Regardless, something’s off about Frank, maybe sinister, or perhaps he’s another displaced time traveler, made quirky and eccentric by his experiences. Or maybe he’s just evil. Anybody with a pet crow is cause for alarm, especially by fairytale villain standards. Did he lure Joy through time to trap her in the past to further his agenda? It’s unclear what his motives are, but it’s safe to assume, for now at least, that he’s a no-good scoundrel in a town filled with no-good scoundrels.

Luke Digs Himself a Portal

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

In the final episode, under the control of Autumn, Billy explains to his brother Luke (Shaun Sipos) that the portal in the west pasture has disappeared but that the ground is rich in a time-traveling deposit, primordial dust, like Wayne’s totem and Autumn’s necklace. This revelation prompts a skeptical Luke to dig for answers at the behest of his money-grubbing mother, Patricia (Deirdre O’Connell), and runs aground of what he initially mistakes for oil. As the hole fills with a viscous black ooze, Luke notices that the liquid is moving and unknowingly opens another tear into the past, transporting the same herd of buffalo Joy witnesses stampeding into the present.

Mining for More Time

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

When Royal wakes up in the future in Episode 2, he notices a large digital clock, and time has officially run out. Soldiers have their guns trained on him. Strange oil derricks are siphoning the land’s resources to, presumably, harness time travel. Up until this point, Royal appears to be the only person who’s been able to travel through various points in time through the large portals, and in the future, it seems that he has returned like some sort of messiah, but why does everyone want to kill him? The show suggests that if time travel were a resource like oil, it could be mined and fracked for financial gain, but who gains? Is it Autumn who’s in control of the land, or is it the last remaining members of the Tillerson clan? Or the shadowy dealings of the BY9 mining company? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

After returning from the future in Episode 3, Royal shakes Autumn’s hand, saying he’s a “man of his word,” and the mountain range behind Autumn disappears. Royal appears unperturbed by this abnormal vision, and when he lets go of her hand, the range reappears in the distance. Deputy Joy sees this, too, along with several bewildered townspeople. Its meaning is never addressed, but the show suggests that allying with Autumn is like dealing with the “devil.” His death, the loss of land, and the “time mining” will all come to pass if they join forces. In the future, the Abbots have lost everything, their house, the farm, since Perry's base jumped into the portal before it closed permanently, trapping Perry somewhere in time. Royal tries tirelessly and to no avail to rid himself of his strange well of time because he doesn’t want his past to catch up with him. In the end, the past, present, and future collide head-on, leaving the fate of the Abbott clan unknown.

