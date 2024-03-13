The Big Picture Season 2 of Outer Range will premiere on May 16, with all seven episodes available to binge-watch.

The new season promises to unravel more mysteries and shocking discoveries about the Abbott family.

Josh Brolin directs an episode this season.

Last month, Josh Brolin teased that audiences would be in for more mystery and intrigue when Outer Range returned later this spring and now the series has officially wrangled a Season 2 premiere date. Fans can keep their eyes fixed on the horizon for May 16 as Prime Video has revealed that the show will gallop back onto screens for a continuation of the bizarre happenings on a Wyoming ranch. This time around, viewers are invited to pull a binge session as each of the seven episodes will be immediately available to stream. Along with leading the series, Season 2 marks an especially exciting moment for Brolin as the Dune and Avengers: Infinity War star steps behind the camera for the penultimate episode, leaving his creative footprint on the sophomore installment.

While this update is terrific in and of itself, the icing on the cake is that the incredible marketing team behind Outer Range has also thrown in a slew of first-look images. The shots feature Brolin and an onslaught of the rest of his co-stars, including Imogen Poots (Vivarium), Lily Taylor (The Haunting), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), and more. Judging by the images, if you thought that the first season of the sci-fi Western was as trippy as it gets, buckle up because there are plenty of twists and turns ahead as the time-traveling journey continues.

According to a press release that was issued alongside the premiere date and images, the second season of Outer Range will continue to build on the shocking discoveries made by the Abbott family throughout Season 1. While some mysteries came closer to being solved, there are still plenty of loose strings that need to be tied in Season 2. Also returning to screens for another round of otherworldly expeditions will be Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), Will Patton (Remember the Titans), Shaun Sipos (The Vampire Diaries), and more.

Who’s Behind ‘Outer Range’ Season 2?

Stepping in for the series creator, Brian Watkins, for the show’s second go around will be Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage) who serves the production as showrunner and executive producer. As mentioned, along with starring, Brolin also makes his directorial debut with the second to last episode of Season 2 and also joins as an executive producer alongside Brad Pitt, Tony Krantz, Dede Gardner, Heather Rae, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, and Jon Paré.

Check out the images for Season 2 of Outer Range throughout the article and round up the horses to find out what happens to the Abbott family next when the show returns on May 16 on Prime Video. In the meantime, get caught up with every episode of Season 1, now streaming.

Outer Range Release Date April 15, 2022 Creator Brian Watkins Cast Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski

Stream On Amazon Prime Video