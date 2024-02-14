The Big Picture Josh Brolin is excited about the upcoming second season of Outer Range , which will arrive on Prime Video in May.

Brolin directed one of the episodes and is particularly passionate about it, saying it looks incredible.

Season 2 will focus on character development and provide some answers to the sci-fi mystery.

Josh Brolin is excited for audiences to see the second season of his sci-fi Prime Video series Outer Range — especially now that the cast and crew have found their footing. Revealing that the show’s return is just around the corner, Brolin told Collider’s Steve Weintraub that we can expect Season 2 to arrive on the streamer in May — he also spoke about what’s to come when the neo-Western mystery continues. Although he didn’t share any huge teases about the plot, he did drop the informative bit that one of the episodes is especially close to his heart as he poured in his creative vision as its director.

“This is what I’ll say,” Brolin starts, as he mulls over how much intel is too much to give away about Outer Range while on the press junket promoting his return to Arrakis in Dune: Part Two. He continued:

“I was in a marketing meeting two days ago. We saw a couple of teasers for the entire season because I directed one of the episodes, and I was very happy to do that. And it was a very exciting process for me… It looks like I wanted it to look the first season . It looks incredible, and I’m very, very happy with it. Not that I was totally disappointed with the first season, I just felt like we were finding ourselves, and I feel like we found ourselves now .”

Josh Brolin Teases That 'Outer Range' Season 2 Will Feature More Character Development

The first season of Outer Range introduced us to the Abbotts, a tight-knit family of ranchers who find themselves embroiled in a land dispute with another local family. Not only are the Abbotts fighting tooth and nail to keep what is rightfully theirs, but they’re also reeling from the sudden and bizarre disappearance of their daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Kristen Connolly). Things get even more mysterious when the family’s patriarch, Royal Abbott (Brolin), stumbles upon a black void in the middle of a pasture after a drifter named Autumn (Imogen Poots) begins camping on their land.

The end of Season 1 tapped out on a bit of a cliffhanger with a lot of the sci-fi aspect still up in the air. And, according to Brolin, that won’t be the only focus for the sophomore season. He explained:

“ I think the character development is more , and I think you get answers for the sci-fi mystery that was created. Not necessarily all the answers, but you get destinations . I’ll put it that way. You get destinations.”

And, if you were wondering, Brolin served as the show’s director for the sixth episode of Season 2, also sharing that there will be “seven episodes” total. With the release window now out in the open, there’s never been a better time to binge the first season of Outer Range before Royal and the rest of the family return for more otherworldly adventures.

For everything Brolin told us and what he said about Dune: Part 2, watch the interview below.

