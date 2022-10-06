Grab your cowboy hats and look out for gigantic holes in your property: Prime Video’s Outer Range has been renewed for a second season. The science-fiction Western series, led by Josh Brolin, was hanging in limbo for quite a while after its premiere on the streamer in April of this year, but reports confirm that the Abbott family will be back for a second season — this time, with a new showrunner.

Charles Murray, who has produced on shows like Criminal Minds, Sons of Anarchy, and Marvel’s Luke Cage series for Netflix, has joined the Wabang fray as the series’ new showrunner and executive producer, taking over for original creator Brian Watkins. No details have been released about the second season’s plot, and how it will follow up on the several shocking revelations exposed at the end of season one, but fans can likely expect the return of Brolin as Royal Abbott, the farmer who discovered a mysterious, massive hole in his rural Wyoming property, only for said to discovery to seriously complicate his life.

Season one also starred Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, Oliver Abercrombie, and Lewis Pullman as the rest of the Abbott family, who are pulled into chaos after the discovery of the hole sends the town of Wabang, Wyoming into chaos, prompting bar fights, strange occurrences, and more. The show premiered, ironically, a mere month before Pullman would shoot to stardom in the biggest film of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, as the quiet but lovable WSO Bob Floyd, and though his character Rhett seemed to end the season as the only family member in a relatively stable position, we look forward to hopefully seeing him trade in his flight suit for a pair of chaps again.

Imogen Poots and Tamara Podemski also featured in central roles, though whether anyone who featured in the first season will return is unknown at this point. However, several plot lines were left with loose ends — including the fate of Poots’ character, Autumn, who proved to be central to the ever-deepening mystery surrounding Royal and his family — so the return of familiar faces may be likely.

No return date for season two has been announced, but season one of Outer Range is streaming now on Prime Video. Check out a trailer for the series below: