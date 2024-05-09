The Big Picture Season 2 of Prime Video's Outer Range promises to deepen its complex narrative and character arcs.

Watch Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor play out a tense moment from Season 2 in a new exclusive sneak peek below.

Fans can expect a thrilling journey with unexpected twists and profound character developments in Season 2, premiering on May 16.

Prime Video’s gripping sci-fi western Outer Range is back for a highly anticipated second season, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively present a sneak peek of the upcoming premiere. Set to release all seven episodes on May 16, Season 2 promises to build on the strong foundation laid by its debut, diving deeper into its complex narrative and character arcs. In this exclusive clip titled “Our Family is Gone,” viewers can catch a glimpse of the intense dynamics between Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor’s characters, Royal and Cecilia Abbott. The scene teases the high stakes and emotional depth that fans can expect in the new season, as the Abbott family continues to grapple with mysterious phenomena on their Wyoming ranch.

Outer Range stars a stellar ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, and Shaun Sipos. The series seamlessly blends elements of Western drama with science fiction, creating a unique narrative that explores existential themes and multi-generational storylines.

What Is 'Outer Range' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The first season of Outer Range introduced audiences to Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting to protect his land and family when he discovers a mysterious black void in his pasture. As the series unfolds, Royal’s life intertwines with a series of unexplained events, leading to shocking revelations and a battle against supernatural forces. The show’s debut was lauded for its intriguing plot, stunning visuals, and compelling performances, setting the stage for an even more enthralling second season.

Season 2 of Outer Range looks deeper into the relationships and existential questions introduced in the first season. With its complex character connections and time-bending narrative, the new season is set to expand the show’s mythology and explore new dimensions of the Abbott family’s saga. Fans can expect a thrilling journey filled with unexpected twists and profound character developments, all delivered by the exceptional ensemble cast.

Collider's Chase Hutchison praised the ambition of the show, and its dedication to embracing the science-fiction aspect of it in his review, noting:

"For a show to embrace the strange elements of the cosmos and intertwine them with everyday life as well as Outer Range does is worth praising for that alone. It is both creative and cathartic, revealing much about the family at its center even as it finds splendor in the overwhelming awe of the unknown."

Outer Range will premiere its second season on Prime Video on May 16. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

Outer Range A rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Release Date April 15, 2022 Creator Brian Watkins Cast Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski

Watch on Prime Video