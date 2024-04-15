The Big Picture Mind-boggling adventures await in Outer Range Season 2 as Royal Abbott explores the mysterious black void on the ranch.

Royal grapples with time and family fabric while tensions rise with neighbors in the new season.

The series returns to Prime Video on May 16.

Giddy up, time travelers! We’re galloping directly into new mind-boggling adventures as the trailer for the second season of Prime Video’s Outer Range has arrived. Join Josh Brolin’s (Dune: Part Two) Royal Abbott and the rest of the Abbott clan as they seek to understand the mysterious black void on the edge of their expansive property and how it might tie in with the disappearance of one of their own. All the while, the family will continue to clash with those hungry to take over their land as their neighbors, the Tillersons, work against Royal and his clan.

Just as he did for the majority of Season 1, the trailer for the sophomore installment sees Royal Abbott tossing over deeper questions about time, how it’s logged, and how it’s understood. Every member of the ranching family has questions about the black hole’s connection to the farm and what powers it holds, while Royal and his wife, Cecelia (Lili Taylor, The Conjuring), understand that their roles of patriarch and matriarch mean they’ll be in charge of holding the fabric of their family together. Meanwhile, tensions are still at an all-time high between the Abbotts and the Tillersons, as Will Patton’s Wayne Tillerson continues to butt heads with Royal over the former’s ranch. With the past flowing through present and future, the fabric of space and time will be put to the ultimate test when the second season of the brilliant sci-fi Western returns on May 16 with all seven episodes available to binge.

Joining Brolin and Taylor in Season 2 of Outer Range is a call sheet that includes Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Imogen Poots (Baltimore), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Shaun Sipos (Reacher). Not only will Brolin return to his position as the leading man in the fresh batch of episodes, but the penultimate installment marks a milestone event in the performer’s life, as he’ll be using it to make his directorial debut.

Who’s Behind ‘Outer Range’?

The folks backing the one-of-a-kind series are just as notable as the ones starring in it as Sons of Anarchy and True Story’s Charles Murray takes over the reins from Brian Watkins as showrunner and also joins the team of executive producers. Joining him is Brolin and others including Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Ernest McNealey, Heather Rae, Jeremy Kleiner, Jon Paré, and Tony Krantz.

If you need to get caught up on the first season of Outer Range, all eight episodes are available on Prime Video and make for the perfect binge as you’ll want to get to the bottom of the mystery right alongside the Abbotts. Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Outer Range below and start your next Western sci-fi binge when the title arrives on Prime Video on May 16.

Outer Range Release Date April 15, 2022 Creator Brian Watkins Cast Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski Seasons 2

