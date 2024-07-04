The Big Picture Outer Range is a mysterious and intriguing show that has left viewers with many questions after the end of its second season.

Perhaps the most important question that the show has left the audience with is what exactly the hole in the west pasture is.

Additionally, was Perry Abbott able to change the timeline, or did he create a new one?

Well, it's official, folks, Outer Range has been canceled by Amazon. The Weird Western streaming drama, which starred Josh Brolin in the leading role of Royal Abbott, was best known for its kooky twists and complex mythology that combined the Old West with modern Wyoming. The series ran for two seasons on Prime Video before getting the axe, despite proving itself in the Nielson Streaming Originals ratings. The biggest tragedy concerning Outer Range's cancelation is that the show ended with some major cliffhangers and plenty of mythology left unexplained. Though there are plenty of plot points we would've liked to see resolved, these are the biggest unanswered questions that we still have after the ending of Season 2, now Outer Range's impromptu final season.

Outer Range 8 10 A rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Release Date April 15, 2022 Creator Brian Watkins Cast Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski Seasons 2

Did Perry Abbott Create an Alternate Timeline?

Maybe the most obvious of all the show’s unanswered questions is what became of Perry Abbott (Tom Pelphrey)? The older Abbott brother jumped into the black hole at the end of Season 1, and spent the majority of Season 2 befriending a younger version of his father (played by Christian James) in the 1970s. But after Perry decided it was time for him to go back home to his daughter, Amy (Olive Elise Abercrombie), he hopped through the hole once more and appeared again at the very beginning of the series’ events. There, he stopped his younger self from killing Trevor Tillerson (Matt Lauria), but in doing so accidentally caused his own death. No, Perry didn't immediately vanish (and that's part of the mystery), but his other self did. After disposing of his younger self's body, Perry returns home to his daughter, and the rest is alternate history. Right?

The way Season 2 leaves things, it’s unclear if Perry is actually traveling through the main timeline or if he’s created a different branch of events. We see that Wayne Tillerson (Will Patton), while high on the black dust that causes time travel, sees through his younger self's eyes and discovers Perry’s time-traveling escapades. We also know that, when Joy Hawk (Tamara Podemski) returned to the present she left after spending four years in the 1880s, Royal began to remember his past with her in it—the implication being that Joy changed the timeline in real time. But with Perry’s adventures, we have no such confirmation. On one hand, Perry is still in the past, so maybe the changes he’s made won’t go into effect until he returns to the time he left. On the other hand, Perry could be generating a new timeline to supersede the original, and might void the rest of the series entirely. While we’ll never know now, it’s fun to speculate.

Will the Abbotts Save Their Ranch?

Another major plot point is what is going to happen to the Abbott Ranch. At the end of the second season, Rhett Abbott (Lewis Pullman) makes a deal with Dr. Nia Bintu (Yrsa Daley-Ward) from the University of Wyoming, who wants to mine for the mineral on their land. Though Rhett only promises to talk with his father about Dr. Bintu's proposal, with a hefty fee for his troubles, the idea that the scientist and her crew might invade the west pasture is something that Royal will understandably be a bit leery about. In his trip to the future in the series' second episode (more on that in a minute), he sees his land being stripped of its strange black ore by the BY9 company associated with Dr. Bintu. Maybe Rhett is bringing us one step closer to that reality?

While the Abbott's ranch was seemingly saved at the end of the season by a group of congregants from their local church who banded together to help them keep their land away from the Tillersons, it doesn't look like their financial troubles are going away any time soon. More than that, with Bintu closing in, with the power of higher education behind her, it seems feasible that their problems are just getting started. Rhett's sub-plot concerning the land is a small part of Season 2 of Outer Range, but it seemed as if it would have grown into something bigger come Season 3.

When Did Wayne Tillerson End Up?

Season 2 ends with Wayne Tillerson going postal on his life after Luke (Shaun Sipos) accidentally kills his brother Billy (Noah Reid) over their shared love and devotion to Autumn (Imogen Poots). In a very Cain and Abel-like moment, the Tillerson family changes forever, and in his grief, Wayne burns his entire home to the ground. Not exactly the most responsible thing to do. To make matters worse, after discovering that Perry is skipping through time, Wayne seemingly gets the bright idea to do something similar, and pulls a Biff from Back to the Future Part II by diving head-first through time. Of course, we don't know when Wayne actually traveled to, and that's the scariest part.

There are a few theories as to what could've happened to Wayne. On the one hand, he may have likewise traveled to the past to warn his younger self (played by Daniel Abeles) of what is to come, but on the other, he may have forsaken his past life and gone elsewhere, not unlike what happened to Falling Star (Kimberly Guerrero) in the 1860s. Some have had the theory that Wayne is the one who finds young mind-wiped Amy at some undisclosed point in the past, or at least becomes her mysterious benefactor who aids her later escapades as Autumn. If this were the case, he would be the one most directly responsible for the events of the series. Manipulating his granddaughter would certainly be a way to get back at Royal...

Will the Dark Future That Royal Saw Come to Pass?

When Royal is pushed into the hole by Autumn, he ends up at some point in the future. Not more than a few years could have passed as the west pasture was invaded by a strange combination of BY9's black ore pumps and a colorful cult led by Autumn herself. In addition, his sons, Perry and Rhett, are there, as well as his wife, Cecilia (Lili Taylor), who warns her husband that he has been dead and needs to escape. It's then that Luke Tillerson appears and nearly kills Royal before he escapes back into the hole. Later on in Season 1, Royal sees a vision of his own death, with Cecelia and Autumn sitting by his side in those final moments. This isn't a part of the story that Outer Range ever got to, and as such we have a lot more questions about how the narrative was going to end.

With Rhett putting the pieces into play on the scientific side, the major factor in this future coming to pass is Autumn. Season 2 saw Autumn get back in touch with her Abbott roots, and she fought to distance her younger self from her mother Rebecca (Monette Moio), it's anyone's guess whose side she'll end up on. She's obviously forged a strong maternal connection with Cecilia, which could've proven to be what keeps her from forming the cult and attempting to use time as a means of control. Then again, she's flip-flopped before.

What Is Royal Abbott's Strange Destiny?

In the final moments of Season 2, Royal sees a vision in which he is told that "time is a river" before the show's entire cast tells him that "this is your destiny." What that means is completely up in the air. More than likely, it has to do with Royal being (possibly) the first person to travel through time, and given that almost everyone else who has done so in the past has a connection of sorts to him, there's no denying that Royal Abbott is deeply connected to the mysterious vortex lying in their west pasture. Despite Autumn reassuring Royal (and the audience) that "this is only the beginning," Outer Range ended before we could discover what this strange destiny could've been.

Every vision or encounter with the future has put Royal (whether he's dead or alive) at the center of these strange happenings. The fact that only his history thus far has been altered by the time-traveling effects of others is itself interesting, especially given that Perry has yet to change anything himself. Who knows what the future would've looked like for Royal Abbott? Josh Brolin himself noted that "nobody has to die forever in this show," and maybe that's true of Royal as well. Just because he dies in the future doesn't mean that he can't return through time somehow, and it also doesn't mean that he wouldn't be instrumental to whatever conclusion the writers had in their minds.

Where Did the Hole in the West Pasture Come From?

Perhaps the most important question that Outer Range leaves us with is what exactly the hole in the west pasture is? This mysterious happening comes and goes according to its own will, and sends people places we cannot expect. Whether it sends them to the object of their desire or knows omnipotently when people should go is still up for debate. The opening monologue by Royal Abbott connects the series to the story of Chronos, an idea showrunner Charles Murray thought was worth toying around with. "One of the things that I kept going back to with the room is that Cronos is mentioned," Murray once told Collider. "Is he real? Is he a part of this? Is there a way where one person can go into this different time and do something and it does have an effect, but someone else can go and do something and it doesn’t?" The showrunner doesn't answer any of these questions, but arguably leaves us with even more.

Juxtaposed with the story of Chronos is Outer Range's own exploration of the Christian faith. In Christian theology, God is sovereign over all creation and has an omnipotent view over the cosmos, including time. Cecilia's faith is a major factor in how she sees the hole and its abilities, though she struggles majorly with the implications. Whether the hole was created by Chronos or the God of the Bible is entirely unclear. It may not have anything to do with either, but it's certainly a question that the show wanted us to wonder about and explore as we wandered through that timeline with our favorite Abbotts, Tillersons, and other Outer Range cast members. Unfortunately, now that Outer Range has been cancelled, we'll never know.

Outer Range can be streamed on Prime Video in the U.S.

