For everyone who wished Yellowstone had more time travel, Outer Range (2022-) is coming back with a second season. The Prime Video series stars Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, and while we don’t have a release date for the second season of this weird west series just yet, we’re using the time between seasons to comb Season 1 for clues on what might happen next.

When and Where Is Outer Range Season 2 Coming Out?

We don’t have a confirmed release date yet for the second season of Outer Range, but based on the filming schedule (more on that later) it seems likely that it won’t be released until late 2023 or early 2024. We’ll definitely keep you posted when we learn more. Outer Range is produced by Amazon Studios and Prime Video will be the place to go to catch Season 2 of the weird western series. That's also where you can now catch up on Season 1, using the link below:

Is There a Trailer for Outer Range Season 2?

A trailer hasn’t been released for Season 2 of Outer Range just yet, but hopefully one will come out soon. In the meantime, we’ll just enjoy rewatching the awesome Season 1 trailer that got us excited about this show in the first place.

“Chaos all the way down,” indeed.

What Is the Plot of Outer Range About?

Outer Range follows the Abbott family: Royal, his wife Cecilia, their sons Perry and Rhett, and Amy, Perry’s young daughter. They live on a large ranch in Wyoming on a property that butts up against land owned by the Tillersons. The property line between the two families is a subject of dispute between them, with both arguing they own Royal’s west pasture. Tension is also high between the sons, with Trevor Tillerson mocking Perry over the disappearance of Perry’s wife, Rebecca. When a drifter named Autumn shows up and asks to camp on the Abbotts' land due to a mysterious pull she feels to the property, things take a turn for the strange. Royal finds strange, seemingly bottomless holes in the land he and the Tillersons have been fighting over, and it isn’t long before bodies, some alive and some less so, end up down the holes. And that’s just in the first episode of Season 1!

When and Where Is Outer Range Season 2 Filming?

Filming on Outer Range Season 2 started in the spring of 2023. The series is filmed in New Mexico and is presumably still in production.

Who's In the Outer Range Season 2 Cast?

Outer Range Season 2 looks to be bringing back most of our favorite actors and characters from the first season. Josh Brolin will continue his role as Royal Abbott, the family patriarch. Brolin has had a variety of amazing roles over the years, from playing Brandon in The Goonies to Llewelyn Moss in No Country for Old Men to playing Thanos in the MCU and Gurney in Dune. Lili Taylor plays Royal’s wife Cecilia. She has previously been in everything from Mystic Pizza, to Six Feet Under, to Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, to Leatherface. Taylor will also be voicing Emily Souder in the upcoming film The Gettysburg Address. Imogen Poots, who plays Autumn, will also be returning. Poots wowed us back in 2007 in 28 Weeks Later and has continued to work on a variety of interesting projects since then, with some highlights being Jimi: All is by My Side, and 2020’s The Father.

Royal’s sons Perry and Rhett are played by Tom Pelphrey and Lewis Pullman respectively. Pelphrey has previously been in Iron Fist, where he played Ward, and Ozark, where he played Ben Davis. Pullman played Lt. Floyd in 2022’s smash hit Top Gun: Maverick. You may also recognize him as Major Major Major Major from 2019’s Catch-22. He’ll also be playing Ben Mears in an upcoming adaptation of Salem’s Lot. Tamara Podemski plays Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk. Podemski also plays Teenie in the FX series Reservation Dogs and played Miri Smallhill in the film Four Sheets to the Wind. She also voices Coach Thunderbird in Monster High.

Who Is Making Outer Range Season 2?

While Brian Watkins, the creator of Outer Range, also had the position of showrunner for the first season, the second season will instead have Charles Murray as showrunner. Murray has previously worked as a writer and director on Sons of Anarchy, a writer and executive producer on Luke Cage, and a writer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, among other projects. Both Watkins and Murray are executive producers for the show, along with star Josh Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Tony Krantz, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, and Brad Pitt (yes, that Brad Pitt).

How Does Outer Range Season 1 End?

Outer Range’s twisty and subplot-filled first season came to an explosive end, with Royal finally admitting his complicated past to his family. Royal explains that as a young boy, he time-traveled from the 1800s to the 1960s through the strange hole in the west pasture. Royal then sees a future, or at least a possible future for the Abbott family. Royal and Autumn fight and Royal realizes Autumn is actually his granddaughter Amy from the future. Season 1 ends with plenty of questions still left unanswered though, including the location of Perry’s wife Rebecca.

Who Is the God in Outer Range?

In the first episode of Outer Range, Royal monologues about the Greek god Cronus, or possibly Chronus, stating that he “carried a sickle. He used it to cut a hole, a tear in the cosmos between heaven and earth to separate this world from the next, to separate the known from the unknown.” We hear Autumn talk about Cronus as well, noting his relationship with time. So did Cronus make the holes in the west pasture? Is Royal Cronus? Is it all just a metaphor? We’ll have to watch the second season to find out more.

How Did Joy Time-Travel in the Outer Range Season 1 Finale?

In the Season 1 finale, Joy follows a trail of black dust and sees a herd of wild buffalo and a group of indigenous Americans who appear to be from the past. It is left ambiguous if Joy has traveled back in time, or if she is seeing a vision of the past due to the power of the black dust, or if the buffalo and Native Americans have actually traveled forward in time via a portal. There seem to be a few different ways time travel can work in Outer Range.

Who Is Autumn in Outer Range?

By the end of the Season 1 finale we, and Royal, are pretty confident that Autumn is Amy from the future. Imogen Poots, the actress who plays Autumn has said she isn’t entirely sure herself if Autumn knows that she’s Amy. Poots’ views on the character of Autumn are fascinating, and we can’t wait to see what Season 2 will bring for Autumn and how the reveal of her identity will shape her relationships with the Abbotts.

Who Is Royal Really in Outer Range?

Royal Abbott spends much of the series claiming not to remember his past. Finally, in Episode 7 he admits that when he was a child he accidentally killed his father in a hunting accident and fled. All that was in the 1880s. He then fell into a hole and came out on the Abbotts' property in the 1960s. Is that the full story? We’re not sure ourselves, because one thing we do know for sure about Royal Abbott is that he’s a liar.