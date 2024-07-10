The Big Picture Outer Range was a unique Western series with a complex plot and trippy vision sequences.

The show's cancellation discourages genre-hopping risks in the future.

The series had more to say and mysteries left to uncover, making its end feel abrupt and disappointing.

With the rate that shows are cancelled these days, it's probably not surprising that a cerebral neo-Western like Outer Range was given the ax by Amazon after its (stellar) second season, but it doesn't hurt any less. The intense Prime Video drama built an increasingly complicated mythology surrounding Josh Brolin's Royal Abbott, a Wyoming-based rancher who has a dark secret of his own, and Season 2 only further expanded that black hole at the center of it. There's a lot we still don't know about the world of Outer Range, and with its cancelation, we probably never will. But all our unanswered questions aside, there are plenty of other reasons that this impressive Prime Video series shouldn't have been cancelled.

Outer Range 8 10 A rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Release Date April 15, 2022 Creator Brian Watkins Cast Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski Seasons 2

'Outer Range' Was the Most Unique Western Series in Years

It's no secret that intellectual property is the bread and butter of the modern film and television industry. If your project isn't based on some already pre-existing material (even if it's obscure material), its chances of getting made grow increasingly slim. Amazon itself has become a haven for book-to-screen (or comic book-to-screen) adaptations, with shows like Reacher, The Terminal List, The Wheel of Time, The Boys, and even The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power being some of their most notable and expensive projects of late. And they're not the only ones. It's clear that most streamers are looking for more material that already has some sort of following rather than trying to build something original. Outer Range was one of the few objectively impressive series that was an entirely original concept, and it's that uniqueness which made it so interesting.

Sure, you could compare elements of Outer Range to other shows that already exist. It's modern west setting echoes the likes of Paramount's Yellowstone, and its black dust feels like something out of Lost, but the Prime Video series is so far removed from either of those productions that the comparisons hardly matter. Other Western shows might occasionally venture into spiritual themes and supernatural ideas, such as Longmire or Dark Winds, but few mix those notions with the science-fiction genre. Outer Range proved itself time and again as a prime example of what the Weird Western subgenre is capable of, and it did all that without pulling directly from any other source material. Its fascinating characters, complex plot, and trippy vision sequences pushed every boundary and genre convention that this series could think of, and it's that boldness that put Outer Range on the map.

Of course, Outer Range isn't perfect. Its first season, as good as it was, was a real slow burn, and was followed up in Season 2 by the creatives putting the pedal to the metal. What started out as a simple neo-Western drama with a dark secret turned into a lucid dream full of time-travel shenanigans, bloody betrayal, and murder in the biblical degree. Yes, in spite of the sudden shift in Outer Range's second season, the show never lost itself. Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor were as good as ever, Will Patton got more exciting material to work with, and Imogen Poots stole the show as always, with Autumn reaching her absolute breaking point as she simultaneously tries to redeem her weary soul. If Season 1 really opened the door to a strange, new world, then Season 2 pushed us straight into the Twilight Zone.

Weird Westerns Like 'Outer Range' Should Be Made More Often

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The most tragic thing about a show like Outer Range being canceled is that it doesn't encourage more of these genre-hopping risks in the future. Rather, its cancelation actually discourages more projects like these from being made. The Western is rife with engaging subgenres that cross over with stories that call under the horror, fantasy, science-fiction, thriller, and mystery banners (to name only a few). Weird Westerns are rarely made these days, and as the trend of modern Westerns has begun to fade (Yellowstone is concluding with Season 5 Part 2, and both Joe Pickett and Walker were likewise canceled), it's hard to see Amazon's treatment of Outer Range as anything more than another nail in the television Western coffin. Fans of the modern-day television horse opera should prepare themselves for the worst.

The way that Outer Range crosses seamlessly between the modern West and the Wild West (particularly in its second season) is nothing short of an achievement. The series triumphantly honors the Western's roots in American history while maintaining a steady hand in the present. While similar shows such as Yellowstone do this same thing through the use of flashbacks to a bygone era, Outer Range successfully reinvents the wheel by sending its main characters forward and backward through time. Watching Joy Hawk (Tamara Podemski) literally interact with her ancestors is a beautiful way to unite Indigenous peoples across time. We also get to witness some of the brutal realities of 1880s Wyoming, and are able to compare those directly to the present day—Royal's presence in both periods makes this even more interesting, as he runs from the past to escape into the future. While time-travel narratives have existed for ages (and have even existed in a Western setting), the way Outer Range both introduces and utilizes its time-warping premise is entirely unique to the show. This is exactly what a Weird Western should be, and it only makes us wish there were more like it.

Unlike traditional Westerns or neo-Westerns that are stuck in a particular place, either reminiscing on the past or resisting the future, Outer Range opens the door for both sides of the genre to interact with one another. Unlike most cowboys who wish to remain in the past, Royal finds refuge, security, and family in the future. Though his life is just as hard as it was back in the 19th century, he effectively rewrote his own destiny by skipping ahead to a time when he could outrun the most horrible moment of his life. "There was an elusiveness to the hole in the first Season that I think was intriguing but not sustainable," series star Josh Brolin told Collider. "We had to get more specific about what that meant to us and the architecture of that. Now we have timelines and an emotional reason for it."

Again, Outer Range may not be the first time-travel-themed series to do this sort of thing, but its unique status as a cut-and-dry Western makes it stand out among its modern contemporaries, putting shows like Yellowstone to shame for its complex mythology and exquisite character work that's infinitely more interesting than the overly-soapy Dutton drama.

'Outer Range' Has a Lot of Life Left in It

Close

The truth is, Outer Range has a lot more to say. There was more we could learn about the Western and the modern American West from this series. There were more secrets of the universe left to be uncovered. The Abbotts deserved to see their story through, and with so many of them having been tossed through time, and the others on the verge of something big, it's almost criminal we'll never get more. It's too bad other streamers such as Netflix or Paramount+ (each with their own successful Western series) couldn't pick up where Outer Range left off, though, maybe Amazon would be willing to make a deal...

We should note that Outer Range's cancelation comes as something of a surprise. The Prime Video drama charted #3 in the Nielson Streaming Originals ratings the week of its release and was still in the Top 10 the following week (via Deadline). Additionally, the series received solid ratings from critics, including our own, and audiences were likewise excited about the time-traveling Western. It's not that Outer Range didn't have an audience, or didn't receive notoriety. If anything, it seems like it just wasn't the type of program that Amazon was hoping to continue, and given how great Season 2 turned out, that's a real shame. It's unlikely we'll ever make it back to the Abbott Ranch, but if anyone could change the past to rewrite the future, it would probably be Royal Abbott.

Outer Range is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video