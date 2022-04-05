While the fight for a family to hold onto ownership of what’s rightfully theirs may be a common theme these days, Prime Video’s Outer Range promises to flip all of that right on its head. A supernatural Western thriller, the first season of the Josh Brolin led series will find itself landing on the streaming platform on April 15. To tell the story of one family’s struggle to not only hold on tightly to their land, but also to the mysteries lying within it, Brolin is joined by a cast including Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

In a new trailer, viewers are introduced to Royal Abbott (Brolin) and his family. Leading a quiet life on their ranch, the Abbotts have their lives thrown into disarray after a young woman (Poots) appears and asks if she’s allowed to camp on the property. After drawing a strange figure for years, the young woman says that the symbol can be seen all over the ranch and has been calling to her. Bizarre events continue to pan out when Royal spots a football field sized hole on his property that seems to have some sort of supernatural pull to it that upsets Royal so much he screams into the night. (Did we mention he’s shirtless for this?) Meanwhile, the Abbott’s greedy neighbors, the Tillersons, are gearing up to stake their claim to the Abbott’s ranch, seemingly knowing about the dark answers buried under the ground. Secrets abound and worlds collide as the trailer unfolds on the fallout of the strange occurrences.

The sci-fi meets supernatural Western series was created by Brian Watkins. Watkins also served as an executive producer alongside Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt. Along with starring, Brolin also served as an executive producer with Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, and Tony Krantz. The series will hit Prime Video with two episodes a week, clocking in at eight episodes total over its first season run.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘Outer Range’ Trailer: Josh Brolin Is a Cowboy Chasing a Supernatural Mystery in Prime Video’s Genre-Bending Series

While, at first, the plot for Outer Range sounds overdone, it’s definitely unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Whether that means a spell-binding series that keeps us hooked or one for your next B movie style watch with friends, it'll be sure to entertain. Check out the show’s official trailer and full synopsis below and see if you can wrap your head around the strange occurrences happening on the Abbott ranch:

Here’s the synopsis:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

'Outer Range' Images Reveal the Scope of Josh Brolin's Western Series for Prime Video

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (491 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore