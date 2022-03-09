Today, Prime Video released new images and a trailer for Outer Range, an upcoming thriller Western series starring Josh Brolin as a tough-as-nail-cowboys who investigate the mysterious disappearance of his daughter-in-law. However, while the premise could be that of a classic Western, Outer Range is teasing some sort of supernatural menace is behind the disappearance, giving the series a genre-bending twist.

The trailer opens to a typical Western family dinner, where the patriarch Royal Abbott (Brolin) says a prayer before supper. While Royal starts his prayer thanking God for the food they are about to eat, he soon begins to question the Creator's intentions and willingness to fill the void in the Abbott family left by the disappearance of Rebecca. Josh's performance is nothing but spectacular, and as his voice raises in anger, we can feel all the pain of the Abbot family. Westerns are all about people surviving harsh conditions, and the loss of a loved person will push the Abbot family to its limits.

While Royal is making his prayer, we get glimpses of what's happening in Outer Range. There are mysterious symbols carved in the stones in the middle of the wild, and even military personnel invading Abbott's farm, which tells us the supernatural mystery might be a matter of national security. The images also tease all the beauty of the Wild West, with shots of vast plain and horses riding against the wind.

Outer Range is created by Brian Watkins. Watkins is a playwright who wrote the book for acclaimed plays like My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer and High Plains, but Outer Range is his first experience with showrunning and screenwriting. Watkins also executive produces his debut series along with Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B.

Outer Range cast also features Imogen Poots (I Know This Much is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Outer Range will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 15. Check out the new trailer and images below.

Here's the official synopsis for Outer Range:

‘Outer Range' centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, ‘Outer Range’ examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

