Prime Video announced today that Outer Range is coming to the streaming platform in April. First announced back in February 2020, the series stars Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher that discovers an unfathomable mystery in the wilderness. We’ll need to wait a couple of months to find out what this mystery is, but Outer Range is described by Prime Video as a genre-bending and cinematic project that is sure to spark some curiosity among subscribers.

The first-look images from Outer Range showcase the cinematic aspect of the eight-episode series, with landscapes extending as far as the eye can see and a hint of what Brolin’s character Royal Abbot might have discovered – a dark crater that pops up in the middle of nowhere after the mysterious disappearance of a woman. Also revealed is the very literal division of the Abbot and Tillerson families, whose fight for territory is part of the story as well.

The images also provide a first look into other characters in the story, such as Rhett Abbot (Lewis Pullman) preparing to ride a bull, Perry Abbot (Tom Pelphrey) having a tender moment with his daughter Amy (Olive Abercrombie), Wayne (Will Patton) and Luke Tillerson (Shaun Sipos) looking worried and preparing for war, and Cecilia Abbot (Lili Taylor) giving us Midsommar vibes.

Outer Range is created by Brian Watkins, who makes his showrunning and screenwriting debut. Watkins is a playwright who wrote the book for acclaimed plays like My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer and High Plains. He also executive produces his debut series along with Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B. Outer Range also features Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Noah Reid, Isabel Arraiza, Matt Lauria, Deirdre O’Connell, and Matthew Maher.

Prime video premieres Outer Range globally in April. Check out the all-new images below:

You can check out the show's official synopsis here:

'Outer Range' centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

