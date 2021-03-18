More worlds are coming to The Outer Worlds gaming universe. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is the second and final story expansion for the popular sci-fi RPG, according to its creators Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment. The expansion is available immediately for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Windows PC. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch players, they’ll have to wait until later this year to solve murder mysteries on Eridanos. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos can be bought individually or at a discounted rate with The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which includes the first expansion, Peril on Gorgon.

According to the game’s release trailer, everyone is a suspect in Eridanos when Rizzo’s spokesperson, Halcyon Helen, is found dead before the release of the new Spectrum Brown Vodka. Whodunnit? It could be Spencer Woolrich or Burbage-3001 or Black Hole Bertie. Players looking to crack the case traverse the drifting asteroid islands of Eridanos using the Discrepancy Amplifier, a new gadget that reveals otherwise hidden clues. Other new features include three new science weapons, including “The Needler” plus weapon and armor variants. When players increase their level cap by three, they can use new perks and flaws to create unique characters.

RELATED: 'The Outer Worlds' Review: A Game of the Year Contender on This or Any Other World

“With Murder on Eridanos we set out to unveil more about the memorable cast of The Outer Worlds universe while continuing to put the player front and center in a gripping and intriguing narrative,” said Megan Starks, Game Director at Obsidian Entertainment. “This expansion sheds light on another infamous corporation in a nearly implausible new setting and introduces new mechanics that push how we develop the story. It is a wild ride, and we can’t wait to see the fans’ reactions.”

Michael Worosz, executive vice president and head of Private Division, said Murder on Eridanos is the “perfect climactic closure” to The Outer Worlds universe. “It delivers on what made the original game great: deep player choice in a fantastic world,” he said. “Players should expect another riveting and humorous story, whip-smart dialogue, and much more. This expansion is an excellent reason to revisit The Outer Worlds or dive in for the first time.”

Murder on Eridanos may be the final chapter in the Outer Worlds universe for now, but RPG fans can explore one last cosmic crime scene. And solve a murder in the process.

KEEP READING: 'Forspoken' Trailer Teases the Square Enix Game Formerly Known as 'Project Athia'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Animal Crossing' Horror Movie Short "Don't Peek" Will Become Feature With 'Wanted' Director's Help Is it too early to hope for a Tom Nook cameo?

Read Next