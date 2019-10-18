‘The Outer Worlds’ Trailer Transports Players to a Far-Flung Outer Space Shoot-Em-Up

0

Oh, sweet babies, if you want to get your hands on a game that’s like Fallout in space with a little dash of Borderlands thrown in, you’re going to want to check out The Outer Worlds. Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment just released the official launch trailer, offering one more look at the game before the world heads to Halcyon when the RPG releases Friday, October 25th. Grab your Shrink Ray and get to zapping: the universe is about to get a lot zanier!

The Outer Worlds will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (via the Microsoft Windows Store and Epic Games store) on October 25, 2019. Preloading is now available for digitally pre-ordered copies. The Outer Worlds is also coming to Nintendo Switch; no release date has been announced at this time.

Check out the new launch trailer for The Outer Worlds here:

It’s time for you to decide. Will you be Halcyon’s shining beacon of hope? The character you choose to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. The Outer Worlds is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 25, 2019. #TheOuterWorlds is the new single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

Want to know exactly when you can play The Outer Worlds? Take a look at this post for a full breakdown of when the game will unlock by platform and territory.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Obsidian will be hosting a Twitch Plays for The Outer Worlds, the first ever Twitch Plays for a pre-released game. The specific time has yet to be announced, but you can find out all about the stream here.

And for those of you who are excited to get the early jump on all things The Outer Worlds, be sure to check out Collider early next week for our review, including tips, tricks, and some spoiler-free story goodies. It’s gonna be a blast!